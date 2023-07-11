Market Analysts see Starbucks Corporation [SBUX] gaining to $107. Time to buy?

Starbucks Corporation [NASDAQ: SBUX] jumped around 3.08 points on Monday, while shares priced at $99.13 at the close of the session, up 3.21%. The company report on June 21, 2023 at 4:05 PM that Starbucks Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend.

Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ: SBUX) today announced that its Board of Directors has approved a quarterly cash dividend of $0.53 per share of outstanding Common Stock. The dividend will be payable in cash on August 25, 2023, to shareholders of record on August 11, 2023.

Starbucks Corporation stock is now -0.07% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. SBUX Stock saw the intraday high of $99.53 and lowest of $96.23 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 115.48, which means current price is +3.75% above from all time high which was touched on 05/01/23.

Compared to the average trading volume of 6.67M shares, SBUX reached a trading volume of 9292230 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Starbucks Corporation [SBUX]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for SBUX shares is $114.80 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on SBUX stock is a recommendation set at 2.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Piper Sandler have made an estimate for Starbucks Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on June 14, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Starbucks Corporation is set at 1.75, with the Price to Sales ratio for SBUX stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.35. Price to Free Cash Flow for SBUX in the course of the last twelve months was 275.99 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.60.

How has SBUX stock performed recently?

Starbucks Corporation [SBUX] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 0.07. With this latest performance, SBUX shares gained by 1.24% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -5.08% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 25.10% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SBUX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 48.40, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 52.05, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 46.78 for Starbucks Corporation [SBUX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 102.13, while it was recorded at 97.80 for the last single week of trading, and 100.04 for the last 200 days.

Starbucks Corporation [SBUX]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Starbucks Corporation [SBUX] shares currently have an operating margin of +13.27 and a Gross Margin at +19.58. Starbucks Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +10.18.

Return on Total Capital for SBUX is now 25.62, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 23.47. Additionally, SBUX Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 157.67, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 85.08.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Starbucks Corporation [SBUX] managed to generate an average of $8,163 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 26.79 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.09.Starbucks Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.60 and a Current Ratio set at 0.80.

Earnings analysis for Starbucks Corporation [SBUX]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for SBUX. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Starbucks Corporation go to 16.30%.

Insider trade positions for Starbucks Corporation [SBUX]