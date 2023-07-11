Market Analysts see Ocugen Inc. [OCGN] gaining to $3.50. Time to buy?

Ocugen Inc. [NASDAQ: OCGN] stock went on an upward path that rose over 3.59% on Monday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 6.81%. The company report on June 30, 2023 at 8:00 AM that Ocugen CEO & CSO to Present at 41st Annual AAPI Convention and Scientific Assembly.

“The AAPI is an impressive organization that fosters the continued leadership of healthcare professionals of Indian origin through educational and networking opportunities, while also supporting the next generation of leaders and giving back to people in need through its charitable foundation,” said Dr. Musunuri. “We look forward to interacting with top physicians, health professionals, academicians, and scientists from across the country to drive positive change throughout our dynamic healthcare environment.”.

Over the last 12 months, OCGN stock dropped by -78.83%. The one-year Ocugen Inc. stock forecast points to a potential upside of 85.13. The average equity rating for OCGN stock is currently 2.00, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $145.96 million, with 225.52 million shares outstanding and 215.47 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 7.81M shares, OCGN stock reached a trading volume of 8040312 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for OCGN shares is $3.90 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on OCGN stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Chardan Capital Markets have made an estimate for Ocugen Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on March 01, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Ocugen Inc. is set at 0.04 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.71, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.31.

Ocugen Inc. [OCGN] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 6.81. With this latest performance, OCGN shares gained by 24.86% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -55.03% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -78.83% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for OCGN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 56.04, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 62.81, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 51.08 for Ocugen Inc. [OCGN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.5799, while it was recorded at 0.5566 for the last single week of trading, and 1.1153 for the last 200 days.

Ocugen Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 5.40 and a Current Ratio set at 5.40.

