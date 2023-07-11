Market Analysts see Coty Inc. [COTY] gaining to $15. Time to buy?

Coty Inc. [NYSE: COTY] traded at a high on 07/10/23, posting a 5.22 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $13.10. The company report on July 6, 2023 at 2:30 AM that Coty Provides Deep-Dive on Strategic Drivers for Sustained & Balanced Global Growth.

Hosts Investor Conference for the first time in Paris to Highlight over 120-years of European Heritage, Innovation and Operations.

Leading & Differentiated End-To-End Capabilities to Propel Next Phase of Growth.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 8796416 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Coty Inc. stands at 3.84% while the volatility over the past one month is 2.62%.

The market cap for COTY stock reached $10.97 billion, with 851.60 million shares outstanding and 351.59 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 5.01M shares, COTY reached a trading volume of 8796416 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Coty Inc. [COTY]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for COTY shares is $13.61 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on COTY stock is a recommendation set at 2.40. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Citigroup have made an estimate for Coty Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on February 17, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Coty Inc. is set at 0.37, with the Price to Sales ratio for COTY stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.04. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.98, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.29. Price to Free Cash Flow for COTY in the course of the last twelve months was 37.71 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.40.

How has COTY stock performed recently?

Coty Inc. [COTY] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 6.59. With this latest performance, COTY shares gained by 12.74% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 45.88% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 65.82% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for COTY stock in for the last two-week period is set at 67.77, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 72.02, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 64.65 for Coty Inc. [COTY]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 11.79, while it was recorded at 12.54 for the last single week of trading, and 9.85 for the last 200 days.

Coty Inc. [COTY]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Coty Inc. [COTY] shares currently have an operating margin of +5.26 and a Gross Margin at +59.58. Coty Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +4.78.

Return on Total Capital for COTY is now 3.05, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 2.89. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 8.44, with Return on Assets sitting at 1.97. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Coty Inc. [COTY] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 156.11. Additionally, COTY Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 60.95, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 40.64. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 153.23, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 59.83.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Coty Inc. [COTY] managed to generate an average of $23,048 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 14.89 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.41.Coty Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.40 and a Current Ratio set at 0.70.

Earnings analysis for Coty Inc. [COTY]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for COTY. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Coty Inc. go to 22.40%.

Insider trade positions for Coty Inc. [COTY]