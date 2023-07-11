Market Analysts see Chindata Group Holdings Limited [CD] gaining to $8.30. Time to buy?

Chindata Group Holdings Limited [NASDAQ: CD] traded at a high on 07/10/23, posting a 12.29 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $8.13. The company report on June 20, 2023 at 6:30 AM that Chindata Group Announces Appointment of Independent Financial Advisor and Legal Counsel to the Special Committee.

The Company cautions its shareholders and others considering trading in its securities that neither the Board nor the Special Committee has made any decision with respect to the Company’s response to the Proposal. There can be no assurance that any definitive offer will be received, that any definitive agreement will be executed relating to the transaction contemplated by the Proposal, or that the transaction contemplated by the Proposal or any other similar transaction will be approved or consummated. The Company does not undertake any obligation to provide any updates with respect to any transaction, except as required under applicable law.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 7367122 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Chindata Group Holdings Limited stands at 2.29% while the volatility over the past one month is 2.18%.

The market cap for CD stock reached $2.96 billion, with 372.02 million shares outstanding and 200.58 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.60M shares, CD reached a trading volume of 7367122 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Chindata Group Holdings Limited [CD]?

Credit Suisse have made an estimate for Chindata Group Holdings Limited shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on March 07, 2022.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Chindata Group Holdings Limited is set at 0.25, with the Price to Sales ratio for CD stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 4.23. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.96.

How has CD stock performed recently?

Chindata Group Holdings Limited [CD] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 13.55. With this latest performance, CD shares gained by 17.15% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 6.14% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 4.77% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CD stock in for the last two-week period is set at 79.61, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 86.70, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 72.84 for Chindata Group Holdings Limited [CD]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 6.45, while it was recorded at 7.41 for the last single week of trading, and 7.07 for the last 200 days.

Chindata Group Holdings Limited [CD]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Chindata Group Holdings Limited [CD] shares currently have an operating margin of +26.11 and a Gross Margin at +40.67. Chindata Group Holdings Limited’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +14.32.

Return on Total Capital for CD is now 6.65, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 4.02. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 6.13, with Return on Assets sitting at 3.09. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Chindata Group Holdings Limited [CD] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 79.35. Additionally, CD Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 44.24, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 37.47. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 67.88, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 37.85.

Receivables Turnover for the company is 2.72 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.22.Chindata Group Holdings Limited’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.30 and a Current Ratio set at 2.30.

Insider trade positions for Chindata Group Holdings Limited [CD]