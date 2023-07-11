Lion Group Holding Ltd. [LGHL] fell -84.90% so far this year. What now?

Lion Group Holding Ltd. [NASDAQ: LGHL] surged by $0.01 during the normal trading session on Monday and reaching a high of $0.1114 during the day while it closed the day at $0.11. The company report on July 3, 2023 at 2:29 PM that Lion Announces Plan to Implement ADS Ratio Change.

Lion Group Holding Ltd. (“Lion” or “the Company”) (NASDAQ: LGHL), operator of an all-in-one trading platform that offers a wide spectrum of products and services, today announced that it plans to change the ratio of its American Depositary Shares (“ADSs”) to its Class A ordinary shares (the “ADS Ratio”), par value US$0.0001 per share, from the current ADS Ratio of one (1) ADS to one (1) Class A ordinary share, to a new ADS Ratio of one (1) ADS to fifty (50) Class A ordinary shares (the “ADS Ratio Change”). The Company anticipates that the ADS Ratio Change will be effective on or about July 13, 2023 (the “Effective Date”).

For the Company’s ADS holders, the change in the ADS Ratio will have the same effect as a one-for-fifty reverse ADS split and is intended to enable the Company to regain compliance with the Nasdaq minimum bid price requirement. On the Effective Date, registered holders of company ADSs held in certificated form will be required on a mandatory basis to surrender their certificated ADSs to the depositary bank for cancellation and will receive one (1) new ADS in exchange for every fifty (50) existing ADSs then-held. Holders of uncertificated ADSs in the Direct Registration System (“DRS”) and in The Depository Trust Company (“DTC”) will have their ADSs automatically exchanged and need not take any action. The exchange of every fifty (50) existing ADSs for one (1) new ADS will occur automatically, with existing ADSs being cancelled and new ADSs being issued by the depositary bank on the Effective Date.

Lion Group Holding Ltd. stock has also gained 13.80% of its value over the past 7 days. However, LGHL stock has declined by -58.95% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -84.09% and lost -84.90% year-on date.

The market cap for LGHL stock reached $5.82 million, with 51.56 million shares outstanding and 48.76 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 4.28M shares, LGHL reached a trading volume of 6237292 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Lion Group Holding Ltd. [LGHL]:

The Average True Range (ATR) for Lion Group Holding Ltd. is set at 0.02 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.19, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.21.

LGHL stock trade performance evaluation

Lion Group Holding Ltd. [LGHL] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 13.80. With this latest performance, LGHL shares gained by 3.55% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -84.09% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -90.92% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for LGHL stock in for the last two-week period is set at 49.04, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 54.30, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 44.88 for Lion Group Holding Ltd. [LGHL]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.1189, while it was recorded at 0.0979 for the last single week of trading, and 0.6381 for the last 200 days.

Lion Group Holding Ltd. [LGHL]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -74.16, with Return on Assets sitting at -26.79.

