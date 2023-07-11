Lilium N.V. [LILM] gain 50.00% so far this year. What now?

Lilium N.V. [NASDAQ: LILM] traded at a low on 07/10/23, posting a -1.16 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $1.71. The company report on July 6, 2023 at 7:30 AM that Lilium completes final audit in major step towards achieving EASA Design Organization Approval.

The successful completion of the DOA audit is a key milestone in Lilium’s progress towards becoming an EASA DOA holder, a requirement for aircraft manufacturers, and demonstrates that Lilium has the necessary organization, procedures, competencies, and resources to design and certify aircraft.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 4803401 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Lilium N.V. stands at 8.27% while the volatility over the past one month is 11.67%.

The market cap for LILM stock reached $673.43 million, with 403.14 million shares outstanding and 141.93 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 4.88M shares, LILM reached a trading volume of 4803401 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Lilium N.V. [LILM]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for LILM shares is $2.84 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on LILM stock is a recommendation set at 3.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Canaccord Genuity have made an estimate for Lilium N.V. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on June 09, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Lilium N.V. is set at 0.16 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.31, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.62.

How has LILM stock performed recently?

Lilium N.V. [LILM] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -2.84. With this latest performance, LILM shares gained by 58.33% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 41.32% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -35.71% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for LILM stock in for the last two-week period is set at 65.22, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 65.15, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 64.73 for Lilium N.V. [LILM]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.1539, while it was recorded at 1.7360 for the last single week of trading, and 1.2432 for the last 200 days.

Lilium N.V. [LILM]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -87.68, with Return on Assets sitting at -65.92.

Lilium N.V.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 3.90 and a Current Ratio set at 3.90.

Insider trade positions for Lilium N.V. [LILM]