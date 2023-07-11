KeyBanc Capital Markets lifts SentinelOne Inc. [S] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

SentinelOne Inc. [NYSE: S] gained 2.10% on the last trading session, reaching $14.59 price per share at the time. The company report on June 27, 2023 at 9:00 AM that SentinelOne® Secures India’s Food Supply.

Nation’s premier agritech business leverages company’s autonomous security platform to shield supply chain from cyberthreats.

Few things are more critical than ensuring the security of the world’s food supply. And with the help of SentinelOne (NYSE: S), Dhanuka Agritech Limited is doing just this. The nation’s premier agritech business today announced that it is using the company’s leading-edge cybersecurity platform to defend against cyberthreats across its supply chain and ensure national food security.

SentinelOne Inc. represents 288.30 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $4.30 billion with the latest information. S stock price has been found in the range of $14.08 to $14.70.

If compared to the average trading volume of 8.57M shares, S reached a trading volume of 5549906 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about SentinelOne Inc. [S]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for S shares is $18.19 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on S stock is a recommendation set at 2.40. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

KeyBanc Capital Markets have made an estimate for SentinelOne Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Sector Weight, with their previous recommendation back on June 14, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for SentinelOne Inc. is set at 0.84, with the Price to Sales ratio for S stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 9.00. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.60, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.44.

Trading performance analysis for S stock

SentinelOne Inc. [S] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -3.38. With this latest performance, S shares gained by 6.65% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 10.03% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -44.29% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for S stock in for the last two-week period is set at 42.03, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 40.81, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 43.41 for SentinelOne Inc. [S]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 16.60, while it was recorded at 14.69 for the last single week of trading, and 17.15 for the last 200 days.

SentinelOne Inc. [S]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and SentinelOne Inc. [S] shares currently have an operating margin of -95.36 and a Gross Margin at +65.85. SentinelOne Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -89.70.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -22.90, with Return on Assets sitting at -17.61.

SentinelOne Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.10 and a Current Ratio set at 2.10.

SentinelOne Inc. [S]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for S. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for SentinelOne Inc. go to 47.70%.

