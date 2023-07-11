Jupiter Wellness Inc. [JUPW] Revenue clocked in at $6.60 million, down -28.53% YTD: What’s Next?

Jupiter Wellness Inc. [NASDAQ: JUPW] stock went on an upward path that rose over 50.27% on Monday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 30.95%. The company report on July 10, 2023 at 8:55 AM that Jupiter Wellness Acquires World’s First Rapid Blood Alcohol Detox Drink “Safety Shot” to Launch Q4 2023: Lowers Blood Alcohol Content by up to 50% in Just 30 Minutes.

Jupiter Wellness, Inc.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

Asset valued at $53 million by a third party Valuation firm.

Over the last 12 months, JUPW stock dropped by -22.07%.

The market cap for the stock reached $15.48 million, with 25.55 million shares outstanding and 15.44 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 169.88K shares, JUPW stock reached a trading volume of 79846415 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Jupiter Wellness Inc. [JUPW]:

The Average True Range (ATR) for Jupiter Wellness Inc. is set at 0.06, with the Price to Sales ratio for JUPW stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.35. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.39, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.25.

JUPW Stock Performance Analysis:

Jupiter Wellness Inc. [JUPW] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 30.95. With this latest performance, JUPW shares gained by 65.31% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -34.58% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -22.07% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for JUPW stock in for the last two-week period is set at 73.66, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 78.30, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 68.83 for Jupiter Wellness Inc. [JUPW]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.3851, while it was recorded at 0.4257 for the last single week of trading, and 0.6508 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Jupiter Wellness Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Jupiter Wellness Inc. [JUPW] shares currently have an operating margin of -185.42 and a Gross Margin at +15.02. Jupiter Wellness Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -245.66.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -150.22, with Return on Assets sitting at -110.48.

Jupiter Wellness Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.90 and a Current Ratio set at 1.90.

Jupiter Wellness Inc. [JUPW] Insider Position Details