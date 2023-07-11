Johnson & Johnson [JNJ] fell -9.70% so far this year. What now?

Johnson & Johnson [NYSE: JNJ] gained 0.16% on the last trading session, reaching $159.51 price per share at the time. The company report on June 12, 2023 at 3:00 AM that Alvotech and Teva Secure U.S. License Date for AVT04, a Proposed Biosimilar to Stelara®.

According to the settlement agreement, AVT04 (ustekinumab) can be marketed in the US, subject to regulatory approval, no later than February 21, 2025.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

Johnson & Johnson represents 2.61 billion in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $420.64 billion with the latest information. JNJ stock price has been found in the range of $159.00 to $160.30.

If compared to the average trading volume of 6.58M shares, JNJ reached a trading volume of 5738820 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Johnson & Johnson [JNJ]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for JNJ shares is $179.71 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on JNJ stock is a recommendation set at 2.40. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Citigroup have made an estimate for Johnson & Johnson shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on May 30, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Johnson & Johnson is set at 1.91, with the Price to Sales ratio for JNJ stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 4.37. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 5.86, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 9.33. Price to Free Cash Flow for JNJ in the course of the last twelve months was 96.26 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.90.

Trading performance analysis for JNJ stock

Johnson & Johnson [JNJ] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -3.63. With this latest performance, JNJ shares gained by 0.62% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -10.79% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -10.64% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for JNJ stock in for the last two-week period is set at 41.61, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 35.03, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 45.10 for Johnson & Johnson [JNJ]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 160.71, while it was recorded at 161.30 for the last single week of trading, and 165.12 for the last 200 days.

Johnson & Johnson [JNJ]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Johnson & Johnson [JNJ] shares currently have an operating margin of +26.08 and a Gross Margin at +67.67. Johnson & Johnson’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +18.88.

Return on Total Capital for JNJ is now 21.88, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 17.09. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 23.79, with Return on Assets sitting at 9.71. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Johnson & Johnson [JNJ] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 53.33. Additionally, JNJ Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 34.78, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 21.86. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 36.70, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 23.94.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Johnson & Johnson [JNJ] managed to generate an average of $117,492 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 6.04 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.51.Johnson & Johnson’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.90 and a Current Ratio set at 1.10.

Johnson & Johnson [JNJ]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for JNJ. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Johnson & Johnson go to 4.34%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Johnson & Johnson [JNJ]