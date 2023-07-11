iQIYI Inc. [IQ] is -3.40% lower this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

iQIYI Inc. [NASDAQ: IQ] loss -0.78% or -0.04 points to close at $5.12 with a heavy trading volume of 8517995 shares. The company report on June 30, 2023 at 4:58 AM that iQIYI CEO Gong Yu On Integrated Development of Media Industry: Adhering to Tradition while Embracing Innovation.

On June 28, GONG Yu, Founder and CEO of iQIYI, attended the 3rd China Media Convergence Conference and shared his views on the integrated development of the media industry. Gong said, “as one of the key platforms in the online audiovisual field, iQIYI remains committed to upholding tradition while embracing innovation. We will continue to excel in technological innovation, creating high-quality content production, and exploring new business models.”.

To achieve these objectives, Gong said iQIYI strives to strike a harmonious balance between tradition and creativity and create a wide array of diverse content that embodies the core values of inspiration, kindness, and unpretentious. Since 2022, iQIYI has unveiled a number of reality-themed dramas such as A Lifelong Journey, Chasing the Undercurrent, Wild Bloom, The Knockout, among others, which have achieved both market popularity and received strong user feedback. Additionally, in response to user demand for niche content, iQIYI also rolled out dramas under the Sweet On Theatre and Light On Theatre, which satisfy diverse user tastes and are well-loved by users. In an era of media integration and multi-screens resonance, iQIYI-produced dramas have consistently received awards and have become an important content source for television stations, driving and promoting the overall development of media industry.

It opened the trading session at $5.10, the shares rose to $5.19 and dropped to $5.02, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for IQ points out that the company has recorded -25.36% loss over the past six months. However, it is still -210.3% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 11.06M shares, IQ reached to a volume of 8517995 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about iQIYI Inc. [IQ]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for IQ shares is $8.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on IQ stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Credit Suisse have made an estimate for iQIYI Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on May 17, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for iQIYI Inc. is set at 0.27, with the Price to Sales ratio for IQ stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.16. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.30, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.76. Price to Free Cash Flow for IQ in the course of the last twelve months was 28.90 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.70.

Trading performance analysis for IQ stock

iQIYI Inc. [IQ] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -4.12. With this latest performance, IQ shares gained by 7.11% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -25.36% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 17.70% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for IQ stock in for the last two-week period is set at 48.46, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 47.81, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 47.57 for iQIYI Inc. [IQ]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 5.21, while it was recorded at 5.21 for the last single week of trading, and 5.03 for the last 200 days.

iQIYI Inc. [IQ]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and iQIYI Inc. [IQ] shares currently have an operating margin of +4.53 and a Gross Margin at +23.03. iQIYI Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -0.47.

Return on Total Capital for IQ is now 4.68, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -0.76. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -2.36, with Return on Assets sitting at -0.30. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, iQIYI Inc. [IQ] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 349.30. Additionally, IQ Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 77.74, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 55.28. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 161.21, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 35.88.

Receivables Turnover for the company is 7.71 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.65.iQIYI Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.70 and a Current Ratio set at 0.70.

iQIYI Inc. [IQ]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for IQ. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for iQIYI Inc. go to 3.82%.

An analysis of insider ownership at iQIYI Inc. [IQ]