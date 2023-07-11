Hecla Mining Company [HL] stock Initiated by National Bank Financial analyst, price target now $7.50

Hecla Mining Company [NYSE: HL] gained 5.09% or 0.26 points to close at $5.37 with a heavy trading volume of 5586035 shares. The company report on July 10, 2023 at 6:30 AM that Hecla Completes Acquisition of ATAC Resources and Restarts Casa Berardi.

Hecla Mining Company (NYSE:HL) (“Hecla”) and ATAC Resources Ltd. (TSX:ATC) (“ATAC”) announced today the completion of the ATAC acquisition.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

“With the ATAC acquisition, we continue to execute our strategy of acquiring large land packages with significant exploration potential in favorable mining jurisdictions,” said Phillips S. Baker, Jr., Hecla President & CEO. “The Rackla and Connaught properties in the Yukon are a massive land package of over 700 square miles (1830 square kilometers), almost half the size of Rhode Island, with identified gold, silver, and base metal mineralization. As a result of previous investment in exploration by ATAC, Hecla is not obligated for the next decade to make significant expenditures to maintain control of the land package, so while we will advance the exploration as quickly as possible, we will have flexibility on our pace of spending.”.

It opened the trading session at $5.06, the shares rose to $5.39 and dropped to $5.05, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for HL points out that the company has recorded -5.25% loss over the past six months. However, it is still -57.48% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 6.80M shares, HL reached to a volume of 5586035 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Hecla Mining Company [HL]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for HL shares is $7.03 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on HL stock is a recommendation set at 2.30. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

National Bank Financial have made an estimate for Hecla Mining Company shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on June 28, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Hecla Mining Company is set at 0.19, with the Price to Sales ratio for HL stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 4.52. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.62, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.16.

Trading performance analysis for HL stock

Hecla Mining Company [HL] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 4.27. With this latest performance, HL shares dropped by -0.74% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -5.25% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 43.27% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for HL stock in for the last two-week period is set at 54.79, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 60.76, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 51.17 for Hecla Mining Company [HL]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 5.42, while it was recorded at 5.20 for the last single week of trading, and 5.40 for the last 200 days.

Hecla Mining Company [HL]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Hecla Mining Company [HL] shares currently have an operating margin of +0.71 and a Gross Margin at +8.74. Hecla Mining Company’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -5.24.

Return on Total Capital for HL is now 0.21, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -1.56. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -2.00, with Return on Assets sitting at -1.32. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Hecla Mining Company [HL] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 27.08. Additionally, HL Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 21.31, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 18.31. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 26.60, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 20.93.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Hecla Mining Company [HL] managed to generate an average of -$20,188 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 14.20 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.25.Hecla Mining Company’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.00 and a Current Ratio set at 1.50.

An analysis of insider ownership at Hecla Mining Company [HL]