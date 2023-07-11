Goldman lifts Oracle Corporation [ORCL] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

Oracle Corporation [NYSE: ORCL] slipped around -0.23 points on Monday, while shares priced at $114.38 at the close of the session, down -0.20%. The company report on June 29, 2023 at 9:00 AM that Apptio Integrates with Oracle Cloud Infrastructure.

Apptio Cloudability integration with Oracle Cloud Infrastructure will help empower customers to optimize cloud cost management.

Apptio, Inc., the leading technology spend and value management company and member of Oracle PartnerNetwork (OPN), announces its most recent integration with Oracle Cloud Infrastructure (OCI) to help customers understand, visualize, and optimize their cloud environments through direct access to Apptio’s Cloudability suite of products.

Oracle Corporation stock is now 39.93% up from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. ORCL Stock saw the intraday high of $115.03 and lowest of $113.66 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 127.54, which means current price is +39.42% above from all time high which was touched on 06/15/23.

Compared to the average trading volume of 10.19M shares, ORCL reached a trading volume of 6925134 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Oracle Corporation [ORCL]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ORCL shares is $124.66 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ORCL stock is a recommendation set at 2.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Goldman have made an estimate for Oracle Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on June 13, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Oracle Corporation is set at 2.62, with the Price to Sales ratio for ORCL stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 6.26. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 285.95, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.73. Price to Free Cash Flow for ORCL in the course of the last twelve months was 65.13 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.90.

How has ORCL stock performed recently?

Oracle Corporation [ORCL] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -3.95. With this latest performance, ORCL shares gained by 8.67% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 35.67% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 59.24% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ORCL stock in for the last two-week period is set at 50.85, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 42.63, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 55.35 for Oracle Corporation [ORCL]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 107.50, while it was recorded at 115.51 for the last single week of trading, and 88.61 for the last 200 days.

Oracle Corporation [ORCL]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Oracle Corporation [ORCL] shares currently have an operating margin of +27.58 and a Gross Margin at +65.68. Oracle Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +17.02.

Oracle Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.90 and a Current Ratio set at 0.90.

Earnings analysis for Oracle Corporation [ORCL]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ORCL. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Oracle Corporation go to 11.46%.

Insider trade positions for Oracle Corporation [ORCL]