For Under Armour Inc. [UAA], Analyst sees a drop to $8. What next?

The company report on June 28, 2023 at 9:00 AM that UNDER ARMOUR ANNOUNCES CHANGES TO EXECUTIVE LEADERSHIP TEAM.

Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE: UA, UAA) today announced a series of senior executive leadership team changes supporting the company’s Protect This House 3 (PTH3) strategy. PTH3, announced in May, is a new set of priorities designed to drive more consistent profitable growth and returns for shareholders over the long term. PTH3 focuses on driving greater global brand heat and delivering elevated design and products to reaccelerate growth in the United States while maintaining positive international momentum.

As a part of these changes, Under Armour has appointed Jim Dausch as Executive Vice President, Chief Consumer Officer, effective July 24, and promoted Danny Miles to Executive Vice President, Chief Technology Officer. The company also announced that Chief Operating Officer Colin Browne plans to step down later this autumn, and Chief Product Officer Lisa Collier will leave the company in August to pursue other opportunities.

Under Armour Inc. stock is now -26.08% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. UAA Stock saw the intraday high of $7.589 and lowest of $7.37 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 13.05, which means current price is +7.75% above from all time high which was touched on 02/02/23.

Compared to the average trading volume of 6.86M shares, UAA reached a trading volume of 5493050 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for UAA shares is $10.29 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on UAA stock is a recommendation set at 2.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Wells Fargo have made an estimate for Under Armour Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Equal Weight, with their previous recommendation back on June 23, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Under Armour Inc. is set at 0.25, with the Price to Sales ratio for UAA stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.53. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.67, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.70.

Under Armour Inc. [UAA] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 4.02. With this latest performance, UAA shares dropped by -2.59% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -27.37% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -14.85% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for UAA stock in for the last two-week period is set at 51.96, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 57.85, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 48.52 for Under Armour Inc. [UAA]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 7.63, while it was recorded at 7.33 for the last single week of trading, and 8.93 for the last 200 days.

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Under Armour Inc. [UAA] shares currently have an operating margin of +4.08 and a Gross Margin at +44.39. Under Armour Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +6.60.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 18.92, with Return on Assets sitting at 7.85.

Under Armour Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.30 and a Current Ratio set at 2.20.

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for UAA. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Under Armour Inc. go to 2.63%.

