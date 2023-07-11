FMC Corporation [FMC] moved down -11.15: Why It’s Important

FMC Corporation [NYSE: FMC] closed the trading session at $92.63 on 07/10/23. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $88.77, while the highest price level was $97.6272. The company report on July 10, 2023 at 7:30 AM that FMC Corporation updates expectations for second quarter and full-year 2023 outlook.

Abrupt and unprecedented reductions in channel inventory by customers in North America, Latin America and EMEA started in late-May and materially impacted volumes in the quarter.

On-the-ground consumption by growers remains robust at roughly the same levels as last year.

The stocks have a year to date performance of -25.78 percent and weekly performance of -11.22 percent. The stock has been moved at -23.89 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed -16.89 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -20.77 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 973.67K shares, FMC reached to a volume of 8309372 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about FMC Corporation [FMC]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for FMC shares is $140.59 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on FMC stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Redburn have made an estimate for FMC Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on March 17, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for FMC Corporation is set at 3.43, with the Price to Sales ratio for FMC stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.98. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.35, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.99.

FMC stock trade performance evaluation

FMC Corporation [FMC] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -11.22. With this latest performance, FMC shares dropped by -16.89% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -23.89% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -11.32% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for FMC stock in for the last two-week period is set at 27.05, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 22.31, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 30.17 for FMC Corporation [FMC]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 108.03, while it was recorded at 101.77 for the last single week of trading, and 119.26 for the last 200 days.

FMC Corporation [FMC]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and FMC Corporation [FMC] shares currently have an operating margin of +22.25 and a Gross Margin at +41.14. FMC Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +14.34.

Return on Total Capital for FMC is now 19.54, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 13.70. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 25.96, with Return on Assets sitting at 7.65. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, FMC Corporation [FMC] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 101.38. Additionally, FMC Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 50.34, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 30.66. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 84.72, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 42.07.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, FMC Corporation [FMC] managed to generate an average of $126,061 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 1.98 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.53.FMC Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.90 and a Current Ratio set at 1.30.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for FMC Corporation [FMC] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for FMC. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for FMC Corporation go to 9.61%.

FMC Corporation [FMC]: Insider Ownership positions