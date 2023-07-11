Exelon Corporation [EXC] Revenue clocked in at $19.31 billion, down -5.20% YTD: What’s Next?

Exelon Corporation [NASDAQ: EXC] closed the trading session at $40.98 on 07/10/23. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $40.70, while the highest price level was $41.30. The company report on July 10, 2023 at 11:15 AM that ComEd Announces New Power Up Academy to Expand, Diversify Pipeline of Technical Roles.

New program aims to recruit more diverse, local talent for entry-level roles that put people on path towards a career in engineering to support clean energy transition in Illinois.

ComEd and a coalition of employers are launching a first-of-its-kind career training program designed to build a diverse pipeline of technical talent to support the clean energy transition in Illinois. Training through this program will expand opportunities for area men and women to enter in-demand technical roles in the energy sector, without requiring a college degree. The new “Power Up Academy,” a collaboration with workforce partner Revolution Workshop, is now recruiting for a 10-week training program to prepare residents for entry-level technical roles that support engineering teams.

The stocks have a year to date performance of -5.20 percent and weekly performance of 0.59 percent. The stock has been moved at -4.21 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 1.59 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -4.83 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 6.29M shares, EXC reached to a volume of 5716342 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Exelon Corporation [EXC]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for EXC shares is $45.39 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on EXC stock is a recommendation set at 2.30. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Guggenheim have made an estimate for Exelon Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on July 07, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Exelon Corporation is set at 0.71, with the Price to Sales ratio for EXC stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.12. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.63, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.52.

EXC stock trade performance evaluation

Exelon Corporation [EXC] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 0.59. With this latest performance, EXC shares gained by 1.59% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -4.21% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -7.68% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for EXC stock in for the last two-week period is set at 53.50, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 55.12, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 51.86 for Exelon Corporation [EXC]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 40.79, while it was recorded at 41.11 for the last single week of trading, and 40.82 for the last 200 days.

Exelon Corporation [EXC]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Exelon Corporation [EXC] shares currently have an operating margin of +17.56 and a Gross Margin at +24.85. Exelon Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +10.77.

Return on Total Capital for EXC is now 4.68, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 3.12. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 6.95, with Return on Assets sitting at 1.80. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Exelon Corporation [EXC] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 161.86. Additionally, EXC Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 61.81, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 42.00. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 144.12, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 55.04.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Exelon Corporation [EXC] managed to generate an average of $107,748 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 4.39 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.17.Exelon Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.90 and a Current Ratio set at 1.00.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Exelon Corporation [EXC] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for EXC. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Exelon Corporation go to 16.00%.

Exelon Corporation [EXC]: Insider Ownership positions