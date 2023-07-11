Equitable Holdings Inc. [EQH] fell -4.74% so far this year. What now?

Equitable Holdings Inc. [NYSE: EQH] stock went on an upward path that rose over 0.40% on Monday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 0.66%. The company report on June 12, 2023 at 4:20 PM that AB Announces May 31, 2023 Assets Under Management.

AllianceBernstein L.P. (“AB”) and AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. (“AB Holding”) (NYSE: AB) today announced that preliminary assets under management decreased to $670 billion during May 2023 from $676 billion at the end of April. Modest firmwide net inflows were offset by market depreciation, resulting in a 1% AUM decrease during May. By channel, Institutions and Private Wealth generated net inflows, offset by Retail net outflows.

Over the last 12 months, EQH stock rose by 4.71%. The one-year Equitable Holdings Inc. stock forecast points to a potential upside of 24.62. The average equity rating for EQH stock is currently 2.10, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $9.60 billion, with 361.90 million shares outstanding and 354.48 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 3.35M shares, EQH stock reached a trading volume of 4899561 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Equitable Holdings Inc. [EQH]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for EQH shares is $36.27 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on EQH stock is a recommendation set at 2.10. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Raymond James have made an estimate for Equitable Holdings Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Mkt Perform, with their previous recommendation back on February 08, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Equitable Holdings Inc. is set at 0.64, with the Price to Sales ratio for EQH stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.78. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 4.51, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 14.29.

EQH Stock Performance Analysis:

Equitable Holdings Inc. [EQH] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 0.66. With this latest performance, EQH shares gained by 3.25% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -7.01% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 4.71% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for EQH stock in for the last two-week period is set at 61.38, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 64.16, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 58.63 for Equitable Holdings Inc. [EQH]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 25.50, while it was recorded at 27.19 for the last single week of trading, and 28.09 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Equitable Holdings Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Equitable Holdings Inc. [EQH] shares currently have an operating margin of +19.45. Equitable Holdings Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +12.73.

Return on Total Capital for EQH is now 20.33, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 16.43. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 27.09, with Return on Assets sitting at 0.65. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Equitable Holdings Inc. [EQH] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 283.41. Additionally, EQH Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 73.92, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 1.85. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 4,104.17, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 61.98.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Equitable Holdings Inc. [EQH] managed to generate an average of $217,683 per employee.

EQH Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for EQH. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Equitable Holdings Inc. go to 19.60%.

Equitable Holdings Inc. [EQH] Insider Position Details