Corteva Inc. [CTVA] stock Initiated by Canaccord Genuity analyst, price target now $75

Corteva Inc. [NYSE: CTVA] loss -5.60% or -3.21 points to close at $54.09 with a heavy trading volume of 8953371 shares. The company report on June 29, 2023 at 9:00 AM that Corteva Announces Dates for Second Quarter 2023 Earnings Release and Webcast.

Corteva, Inc. (NYSE: CTVA) today announced it will release its second quarter 2023 earnings on Thursday, August 3, after the stock market close via PR Newswire and its website. The Company will host a live webcast of its second quarter 2023 earnings conference call on Friday, August 4, 2023, at 9:00 a.m. Eastern Time.

The slide presentation that accompanies the conference call will be posted on the Company’s Investor Events and Presentations page. A replay of the webcast will also be available on the Investor Events and Presentations page until August 4, 2024.

It opened the trading session at $55.97, the shares rose to $56.1499 and dropped to $53.12, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for CTVA points out that the company has recorded -8.38% loss over the past six months. However, it is still -8.12% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 2.96M shares, CTVA reached to a volume of 8953371 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Corteva Inc. [CTVA]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CTVA shares is $71.47 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CTVA stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Canaccord Genuity have made an estimate for Corteva Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on June 28, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Corteva Inc. is set at 1.45, with the Price to Sales ratio for CTVA stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.14. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.51, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.46.

Trading performance analysis for CTVA stock

Corteva Inc. [CTVA] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -5.60. With this latest performance, CTVA shares dropped by -6.89% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -8.38% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 2.35% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CTVA stock in for the last two-week period is set at 37.55, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 32.45, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 40.29 for Corteva Inc. [CTVA]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 57.17, while it was recorded at 56.51 for the last single week of trading, and 60.70 for the last 200 days.

Corteva Inc. [CTVA]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Corteva Inc. [CTVA] shares currently have an operating margin of +10.84 and a Gross Margin at +35.98. Corteva Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +6.90.

Return on Total Capital for CTVA is now 6.94, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 4.48. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 4.75, with Return on Assets sitting at 2.84. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Corteva Inc. [CTVA] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 6.94. Additionally, CTVA Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 6.49, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 4.12. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 6.38, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 5.96.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Corteva Inc. [CTVA] managed to generate an average of $57,381 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 3.31 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.41.Corteva Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.90 and a Current Ratio set at 1.40.

Corteva Inc. [CTVA]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CTVA. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Corteva Inc. go to 10.16%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Corteva Inc. [CTVA]