ConocoPhillips [COP] fell -10.49% so far this year. What now?

ConocoPhillips [NYSE: COP] closed the trading session at $104.35 on 07/10/23. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $102.75, while the highest price level was $104.46. The company report on June 22, 2023 at 12:46 PM that ConocoPhillips to Hold Second-Quarter Earnings Conference Call on Thursday, Aug 3.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE: COP) will host a conference call webcast on Thursday, Aug. 3, 2023, at 12:00 p.m. Eastern time to discuss second-quarter 2023 financial and operating results. The company’s financial and operating results will be released before the market opens on Aug. 3.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

To access the webcast, visit ConocoPhillips’ Investor Relations site, http://www.conocophillips.com/investor, and click on the “Register” link in the Investor Presentations section. You should register at least 15 minutes prior to the start of the webcast. The event will be archived and available for replay later the same day, with a transcript available the following day.

The stocks have a year to date performance of -10.49 percent and weekly performance of 0.71 percent. The stock has been moved at -9.54 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 0.16 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -1.21 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 5.90M shares, COP reached to a volume of 6404958 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about ConocoPhillips [COP]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for COP shares is $129.70 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on COP stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Wolfe Research have made an estimate for ConocoPhillips shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on July 07, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for ConocoPhillips is set at 2.53, with the Price to Sales ratio for COP stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.62. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.66, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 7.32. Price to Free Cash Flow for COP in the course of the last twelve months was 9.89 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.30.

COP stock trade performance evaluation

ConocoPhillips [COP] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 0.71. With this latest performance, COP shares gained by 0.16% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -9.54% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 24.86% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for COP stock in for the last two-week period is set at 55.61, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 56.82, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 53.41 for ConocoPhillips [COP]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 101.84, while it was recorded at 103.23 for the last single week of trading, and 110.79 for the last 200 days.

ConocoPhillips [COP]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and ConocoPhillips [COP] shares currently have an operating margin of +32.63 and a Gross Margin at +37.70. ConocoPhillips’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +23.69.

Return on Total Capital for COP is now 39.09, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 28.82. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 39.87, with Return on Assets sitting at 20.19. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, ConocoPhillips [COP] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 35.81. Additionally, COP Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 26.37, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 18.32. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 34.61, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 25.49.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, ConocoPhillips [COP] managed to generate an average of $1,960,000 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 11.42 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.85.ConocoPhillips’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.30 and a Current Ratio set at 1.40.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for ConocoPhillips [COP] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for COP. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for ConocoPhillips go to -10.12%.

ConocoPhillips [COP]: Insider Ownership positions