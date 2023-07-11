Cenntro Electric Group Limited [CENN] Stock trading around $0.42 per share: What’s Next?

Cenntro Electric Group Limited [NASDAQ: CENN] surged by $0.03 during the normal trading session on Monday and reaching a high of $0.455 during the day while it closed the day at $0.42. The company report on June 30, 2023 at 4:05 PM that Cenntro Electric Group Announces Second Half and Full Year 2022 Audited Financial Results.

2022 Net Revenue Increased 4.3% to $8.9 million.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

Expanded Product Lineup, Increased Average Selling Price, Refined Go-to-Market Strategy, and Built Foundation for Accelerated Growth via New Production Capacity.

Cenntro Electric Group Limited stock has also gained 45.82% of its value over the past 7 days. However, CENN stock has declined by -1.95% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has gained 3.84% and lost -4.16% year-on date.

The market cap for CENN stock reached $91.30 million, with 265.39 million shares outstanding and 161.26 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 2.58M shares, CENN reached a trading volume of 5986582 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Cenntro Electric Group Limited [CENN]:

The Average True Range (ATR) for Cenntro Electric Group Limited is set at 0.04, with the Price to Sales ratio for CENN stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 10.26. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.65, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.71.

CENN stock trade performance evaluation

Cenntro Electric Group Limited [CENN] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 45.82. With this latest performance, CENN shares gained by 34.00% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 3.84% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -75.19% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CENN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 67.92, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 73.84, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 62.75 for Cenntro Electric Group Limited [CENN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.3346, while it was recorded at 0.3649 for the last single week of trading, and 0.5643 for the last 200 days.

Cenntro Electric Group Limited [CENN]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Cenntro Electric Group Limited [CENN] shares currently have an operating margin of -583.90 and a Gross Margin at -5.75. Cenntro Electric Group Limited’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -1231.16.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -50.48, with Return on Assets sitting at -39.37.

Cenntro Electric Group Limited’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.40 and a Current Ratio set at 2.90.

Cenntro Electric Group Limited [CENN]: Insider Ownership positions