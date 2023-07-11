Bristol-Myers Squibb Company [BMY] Revenue clocked in at $45.85 billion, down -13.16% YTD: What’s Next?

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company [NYSE: BMY] closed the trading session at $62.48 on 07/10/23. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $62.30, while the highest price level was $62.96. The company report on July 10, 2023 at 4:01 PM that Arbutus Appoints Two New Executives.

Karen Sims, MD, PhD Promoted to Chief Medical Officer.

Christopher Naftzger Appointed as General Counsel and Chief Compliance Officer.

The stocks have a year to date performance of -13.16 percent and weekly performance of -2.30 percent. The stock has been moved at -13.13 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed -4.11 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -11.68 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 8.04M shares, BMY reached to a volume of 7485556 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Bristol-Myers Squibb Company [BMY]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for BMY shares is $79.24 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on BMY stock is a recommendation set at 2.30. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

SVB Securities have made an estimate for Bristol-Myers Squibb Company shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Market Perform, with their previous recommendation back on July 10, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Bristol-Myers Squibb Company is set at 1.03, with the Price to Sales ratio for BMY stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.90. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 4.12, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 4.36. Price to Free Cash Flow for BMY in the course of the last twelve months was 20.65 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.30.

BMY stock trade performance evaluation

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company [BMY] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -2.30. With this latest performance, BMY shares dropped by -4.11% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -13.13% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -16.85% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for BMY stock in for the last two-week period is set at 31.60, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 26.27, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 34.98 for Bristol-Myers Squibb Company [BMY]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 65.70, while it was recorded at 63.55 for the last single week of trading, and 70.83 for the last 200 days.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company [BMY]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Bristol-Myers Squibb Company [BMY] shares currently have an operating margin of +20.08 and a Gross Margin at +57.39. Bristol-Myers Squibb Company’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +13.71.

Return on Total Capital for BMY is now 12.08, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 8.80. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 18.88, with Return on Assets sitting at 6.14. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Bristol-Myers Squibb Company [BMY] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 131.09. Additionally, BMY Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 56.73, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 42.05. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 116.92, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 50.60.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Bristol-Myers Squibb Company [BMY] managed to generate an average of $184,461 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 3.49 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.45.Bristol-Myers Squibb Company’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.30 and a Current Ratio set at 1.40.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Bristol-Myers Squibb Company [BMY] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for BMY. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Bristol-Myers Squibb Company go to 3.82%.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company [BMY]: Insider Ownership positions