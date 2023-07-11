BofA Securities slashes price target on Weyerhaeuser Company [WY] – find out why.

Weyerhaeuser Company [NYSE: WY] stock went on an upward path that rose over 1.35% on Monday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 1.16%. The company report on June 27, 2023 at 4:30 PM that Weyerhaeuser to Release Second Quarter Results on July 27.

Webcast and conference call on July 28 at 7 a.m. PT (10 a.m. ET).

Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE: WY) will release second quarter 2023 results on Thursday, July 27, after the market closes. The company will then hold a live webcast and conference call the following day, on Friday, July 28, at 7 a.m. Pacific (10 a.m. Eastern), to discuss the results.

Over the last 12 months, WY stock rose by 0.98%. The one-year Weyerhaeuser Company stock forecast points to a potential upside of 8.63. The average equity rating for WY stock is currently 2.30, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $24.24 billion, with 733.16 million shares outstanding and 725.47 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 4.24M shares, WY stock reached a trading volume of 5444700 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Weyerhaeuser Company [WY]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for WY shares is $37.10 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on WY stock is a recommendation set at 2.30. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BofA Securities have made an estimate for Weyerhaeuser Company shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on July 10, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Weyerhaeuser Company is set at 0.68, with the Price to Sales ratio for WY stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.71. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.47, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.11. Price to Free Cash Flow for WY in the course of the last twelve months was 72.57 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.90.

WY Stock Performance Analysis:

Weyerhaeuser Company [WY] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 1.16. With this latest performance, WY shares gained by 14.99% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 14.91% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 0.98% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for WY stock in for the last two-week period is set at 72.09, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 74.10, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 68.86 for Weyerhaeuser Company [WY]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 30.27, while it was recorded at 33.36 for the last single week of trading, and 30.84 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Weyerhaeuser Company Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Weyerhaeuser Company [WY] shares currently have an operating margin of +30.45 and a Gross Margin at +40.26. Weyerhaeuser Company’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +18.46.

Return on Total Capital for WY is now 19.44, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 12.18. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 17.48, with Return on Assets sitting at 10.75. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Weyerhaeuser Company [WY] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 48.11. Additionally, WY Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 32.48, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 29.82. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 38.77, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 26.17.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Weyerhaeuser Company [WY] managed to generate an average of $202,936 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 21.90 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.58.Weyerhaeuser Company’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.90 and a Current Ratio set at 1.20.

WY Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for WY. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Weyerhaeuser Company go to 5.00%.

Weyerhaeuser Company [WY] Insider Position Details