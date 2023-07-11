Applied Optoelectronics Inc. [AAOI] moved up 15.99: Why It’s Important

Applied Optoelectronics Inc. [NASDAQ: AAOI] jumped around 1.15 points on Monday, while shares priced at $8.34 at the close of the session, up 15.99%. The company report on July 5, 2023 at 4:15 PM that AOI Adds Al Johnson as Senior Director of Business Development in Broadband Access.

AOI expands its Broadband Access Business Development team.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

Applied Optoelectronics Inc. stock is now 341.27% up from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. AAOI Stock saw the intraday high of $8.37 and lowest of $7.31 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 8.10, which means current price is +421.25% above from all time high which was touched on 07/10/23.

Compared to the average trading volume of 1.23M shares, AAOI reached a trading volume of 4734518 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Applied Optoelectronics Inc. [AAOI]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for AAOI shares is $6.25 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on AAOI stock is a recommendation set at 2.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Craig Hallum have made an estimate for Applied Optoelectronics Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Sell, with their previous recommendation back on February 25, 2022.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Applied Optoelectronics Inc. is set at 0.77, with the Price to Sales ratio for AAOI stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.99. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.39, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.61.

How has AAOI stock performed recently?

Applied Optoelectronics Inc. [AAOI] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 39.93. With this latest performance, AAOI shares gained by 206.62% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 343.62% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 414.81% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for AAOI stock in for the last two-week period is set at 81.41, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 83.22, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 79.87 for Applied Optoelectronics Inc. [AAOI]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 3.22, while it was recorded at 7.03 for the last single week of trading, and 2.61 for the last 200 days.

Applied Optoelectronics Inc. [AAOI]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Applied Optoelectronics Inc. [AAOI] shares currently have an operating margin of -26.48 and a Gross Margin at +14.82. Applied Optoelectronics Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -29.80.

Return on Total Capital for AAOI is now -15.85, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -21.59. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -30.23, with Return on Assets sitting at -15.39. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Applied Optoelectronics Inc. [AAOI] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 84.22. Additionally, AAOI Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 45.72, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 38.09. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 46.03, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 24.99.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Applied Optoelectronics Inc. [AAOI] managed to generate an average of -$30,003 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 3.79 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.52.Applied Optoelectronics Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.40 and a Current Ratio set at 0.80.

Earnings analysis for Applied Optoelectronics Inc. [AAOI]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for AAOI. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Applied Optoelectronics Inc. go to 13.00%.

Insider trade positions for Applied Optoelectronics Inc. [AAOI]