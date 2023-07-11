Antero Resources Corporation [AR] Stock trading around $22.97 per share: What’s Next?

Antero Resources Corporation [NYSE: AR] surged by $0.52 during the normal trading session on Monday and reaching a high of $22.99 during the day while it closed the day at $22.97. The company report on May 5, 2023 at 4:47 PM that Argonaut Gold Announces Voting Results of Annual General & Special Meeting of Shareholders.

Antero Resources Corporation stock has also loss -0.26% of its value over the past 7 days. However, AR stock has declined by -2.17% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -17.46% and lost -25.88% year-on date.

The market cap for AR stock reached $6.73 billion, with 296.76 million shares outstanding and 263.99 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 5.58M shares, AR reached a trading volume of 5159860 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Antero Resources Corporation [AR]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for AR shares is $29.86 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on AR stock is a recommendation set at 2.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Siebert Williams Shank have made an estimate for Antero Resources Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on June 30, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Antero Resources Corporation is set at 0.95, with the Price to Sales ratio for AR stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.87. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.99. Price to Free Cash Flow for AR in the course of the last twelve months was 3.84 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.30.

AR stock trade performance evaluation

Antero Resources Corporation [AR] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -0.26. With this latest performance, AR shares gained by 3.38% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -17.46% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -27.74% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for AR stock in for the last two-week period is set at 55.97, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 58.34, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 53.94 for Antero Resources Corporation [AR]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 21.86, while it was recorded at 22.68 for the last single week of trading, and 27.75 for the last 200 days.

Antero Resources Corporation [AR]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Antero Resources Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.30 and a Current Ratio set at 0.30.

Antero Resources Corporation [AR]: Insider Ownership positions