XPeng Inc. [XPEV] stock Downgrade by CLSA analyst, price target now $13.10

XPeng Inc. [NYSE: XPEV] gained 0.14% on the last trading session, reaching $14.16 price per share at the time. The company report on July 1, 2023 at 5:00 AM that XPENG Announces Vehicle Delivery Results for June and Second Quarter 2023.

XPeng Inc. (“XPENG” or the “Company,” NYSE: XPEV and HKEX: 9868), a leading Chinese smart electric vehicle (“Smart EV”) company, today announced its vehicle delivery results for June and the second quarter 2023.

In June 2023, XPENG delivered 8,620 Smart EVs, representing a 15% increase over the prior month, with the P7 series deliveries up 17% over the prior month. The Company has achieved positive delivery growth for five consecutive months. Total Smart EV deliveries for the second quarter of 2023 were 23,205 units, representing a quarter-over-quarter increase of 27%. As of June 30, 2023, XPENG has delivered over 300,000 Smart EVs.

If compared to the average trading volume of 14.32M shares, XPEV reached a trading volume of 13347530 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for XPEV shares is $10.43 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on XPEV stock is a recommendation set at 2.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

CLSA have made an estimate for XPeng Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on June 30, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for XPeng Inc. is set at 0.83, with the Price to Sales ratio for XPEV stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.02. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.57, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 4.74.

XPeng Inc. [XPEV] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 19.70. With this latest performance, XPEV shares gained by 63.70% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 22.49% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -53.94% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for XPEV stock in for the last two-week period is set at 71.99, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 74.58, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 68.82 for XPeng Inc. [XPEV]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 10.13, while it was recorded at 14.10 for the last single week of trading, and 9.79 for the last 200 days.

XPeng Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.50 and a Current Ratio set at 1.70.

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for XPEV. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for XPeng Inc. go to -5.74%.

