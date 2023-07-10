Wolfe Research slashes price target on Fisker Inc. [FSR] – find out why.

Fisker Inc. [NYSE: FSR] surged by $0.24 during the normal trading session on Friday and reaching a high of $6.28 during the day while it closed the day at $6.00. The company report on July 7, 2023 at 6:55 AM that Fisker Reports Q2 2023 Production Figures and Announces Second Quarter 2023 Results Date.

Fisker Inc. (NYSE: FSR) (“Fisker”) – driven by a mission to create the world’s most emotional and sustainable electric vehicles – today announced its vehicle production volume for Q2 2023. In the second quarter of this year, 1,022 of the class-leading Fisker Ocean SUVs were produced in Austria for customers as well as marketing and engineering purposes. A few suppliers had challenges ramping to the targeted 2Q levels, as they did not receive components from sub-suppliers in a timely manner. The company is focused on working with all suppliers to ramp to the required volumes. Fisker exceeded its targeted assembly rate of 80 units per day at the end of June and expects vehicles produced to exceed 1,400 in early July. Looking ahead, Fisker is investing in additional battery pack capacity to protect the compressed manufacturing timeline this year and support higher volumes than originally anticipated next year.

Fisker also announced that it will report its second quarter 2023 financial results before the market opens on Friday, August 4, 2023. The company will host a conference call at 6:00 a.m. PT (9:00 a.m. ET). The conference call live webcast will be accessible on the Events and Presentations page of Fisker’s Investor Relations website: https://investors.fiskerinc.com/. An archive of the webcast will be available shortly after the call and will remain on the website for 12 months thereafter. In addition, shareholders may submit and upvote questions to management through the Say platform link available on Fisker’s website or shareholders at brokers with Say can participate directly in their investing app or broker website.

Fisker Inc. stock has also gained 10.09% of its value over the past 7 days. However, FSR stock has inclined by 11.94% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -17.24% and lost -17.47% year-on date.

The market cap for FSR stock reached $1.90 billion, with 320.98 million shares outstanding and 178.87 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 8.16M shares, FSR reached a trading volume of 12858264 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Fisker Inc. [FSR]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for FSR shares is $9.60 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on FSR stock is a recommendation set at 3.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Wolfe Research have made an estimate for Fisker Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Underperform, with their previous recommendation back on June 08, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Fisker Inc. is set at 0.40, with the Price to Sales ratio for FSR stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3804.60. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 4.72, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.07.

FSR stock trade performance evaluation

Fisker Inc. [FSR] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 10.09. With this latest performance, FSR shares gained by 2.74% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -17.24% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -31.58% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for FSR stock in for the last two-week period is set at 54.83, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 59.76, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 52.51 for Fisker Inc. [FSR]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 5.97, while it was recorded at 5.82 for the last single week of trading, and 6.74 for the last 200 days.

Fisker Inc. [FSR]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Fisker Inc. [FSR] shares currently have an operating margin of -155042.40 and a Gross Margin at -3411.99. Fisker Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -160086.55.

Return on Total Capital for FSR is now -39.94, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -41.42. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -85.51, with Return on Assets sitting at -35.23. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Fisker Inc. [FSR] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 144.80. Additionally, FSR Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 59.15, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 45.91. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 143.33, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 58.55.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Fisker Inc. [FSR] managed to generate an average of -$644,113 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 0.02 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.00.Fisker Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.00 and a Current Ratio set at 2.00.

Fisker Inc. [FSR]: Insider Ownership positions