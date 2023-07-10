why Levi Strauss & Co. [LEVI] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $16.73

Levi Strauss & Co. [NYSE: LEVI] loss -7.73% or -1.1 points to close at $13.13 with a heavy trading volume of 15609366 shares. The company report on July 6, 2023 at 4:12 PM that Levi Strauss & Co. Reports Second-Quarter 2023 Financial Results.

Q2 Net Revenues Declined 9%, in Line With Guidance; Continued Strength in DTC & InternationalOperating & Adj. EBIT Margin as Expected Led by Gross Margin, Aided by Mix ShiftDiluted Loss Per Share of $(0.00) and Adjusted Diluted EPS of $0.0415 Pt Inventory Improvement vs Q1, Inventory Expected Below Prior Year by Year-EndFree Cash Flow Trends PositiveThe Company Lowers FY Adj. Diluted EPS Guidance to $1.10-$1.20 From $1.30-$1.40.

Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE: LEVI) today announced financial results for the second quarter ended May 28, 2023.

It opened the trading session at $13.00, the shares rose to $13.575 and dropped to $12.96, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for LEVI points out that the company has recorded -20.28% loss over the past six months. However, it is still -2.58% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 2.21M shares, LEVI reached to a volume of 15609366 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Levi Strauss & Co. [LEVI]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for LEVI shares is $16.73 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on LEVI stock is a recommendation set at 2.30. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

JP Morgan have made an estimate for Levi Strauss & Co. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on January 23, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Levi Strauss & Co. is set at 0.43, with the Price to Sales ratio for LEVI stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.90. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.69, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.10.

Trading performance analysis for LEVI stock

Levi Strauss & Co. [LEVI] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -9.39. With this latest performance, LEVI shares dropped by -5.68% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -20.28% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -16.90% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for LEVI stock in for the last two-week period is set at 31.87, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 23.65, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 36.45 for Levi Strauss & Co. [LEVI]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 14.01, while it was recorded at 14.06 for the last single week of trading, and 15.70 for the last 200 days.

Levi Strauss & Co. [LEVI]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Levi Strauss & Co. [LEVI] shares currently have an operating margin of +10.88 and a Gross Margin at +57.24. Levi Strauss & Co.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +9.22.

Return on Total Capital for LEVI is now 16.99, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 15.37. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 31.89, with Return on Assets sitting at 9.53. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Levi Strauss & Co. [LEVI] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 109.84. Additionally, LEVI Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 52.34, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 34.63. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 96.84, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 46.15.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Levi Strauss & Co. [LEVI] managed to generate an average of $31,617 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 8.79 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.03.Levi Strauss & Co.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.70 and a Current Ratio set at 1.40.

Levi Strauss & Co. [LEVI]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for LEVI. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Levi Strauss & Co. go to 5.30%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Levi Strauss & Co. [LEVI]