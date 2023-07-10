Warner Bros. Discovery Inc. [WBD] moved down -1.03: Why It’s Important

Warner Bros. Discovery Inc. [NASDAQ: WBD] traded at a low on 07/07/23, posting a -1.03 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $12.54. The company report on June 23, 2023 at 9:00 AM that WARNER BROS. DISCOVERY TO REPORT SECOND-QUARTER 2023 RESULTS ON THURSDAY, AUGUST 3.

Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (the “Company”) (Nasdaq: WBD) today announced that it will report its second-quarter 2023 results on Thursday, August 3, 2023, before the market open. The Company will host a conference call at 8:00 a.m. ET that same day to discuss the results. Links to the live webcast of the conference call as well as the earnings materials will be available in the “Investor Relations” section of the Company’s website at https://ir.wbd.com/.

A telephone replay of the call will be available approximately two hours after the completion of the call until August 11, 2023. The replay can be accessed by phone by dialing +1 800-770-2030 or +1 647-362-9199 using playback passcode 1493434. A replay of the audio webcast will also be available in the “Investor Relations” section of the Company’s website for twelve months.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 13765348 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Warner Bros. Discovery Inc. stands at 3.31% while the volatility over the past one month is 4.34%.

The market cap for WBD stock reached $30.87 billion, with 2.43 billion shares outstanding and 1.87 billion shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 22.21M shares, WBD reached a trading volume of 13765348 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Warner Bros. Discovery Inc. [WBD]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for WBD shares is $20.55 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on WBD stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Wolfe Research have made an estimate for Warner Bros. Discovery Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Peer Perform, with their previous recommendation back on July 07, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Warner Bros. Discovery Inc. is set at 0.51, with the Price to Sales ratio for WBD stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.75. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.66, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.05. Price to Free Cash Flow for WBD in the course of the last twelve months was 14.36 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.80.

How has WBD stock performed recently?

Warner Bros. Discovery Inc. [WBD] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 0.97. With this latest performance, WBD shares gained by 3.64% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 20.81% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -12.12% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for WBD stock in for the last two-week period is set at 49.30, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 49.22, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 48.81 for Warner Bros. Discovery Inc. [WBD]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 12.54, while it was recorded at 12.72 for the last single week of trading, and 12.78 for the last 200 days.

Warner Bros. Discovery Inc. [WBD]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Warner Bros. Discovery Inc. [WBD] shares currently have an operating margin of -6.88 and a Gross Margin at +18.21. Warner Bros. Discovery Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -21.80.

Return on Total Capital for WBD is now -3.57, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -11.73. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -25.12, with Return on Assets sitting at -8.75. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Warner Bros. Discovery Inc. [WBD] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 111.69. Additionally, WBD Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 52.76, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 39.25. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 110.01, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 51.97.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Warner Bros. Discovery Inc. [WBD] managed to generate an average of -$196,560 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 6.73 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.40.Warner Bros. Discovery Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.80 and a Current Ratio set at 0.80.

Earnings analysis for Warner Bros. Discovery Inc. [WBD]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for WBD. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Warner Bros. Discovery Inc. go to 7.50%.

Insider trade positions for Warner Bros. Discovery Inc. [WBD]