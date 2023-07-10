Wall Street Analyst Downgrade Ideanomics Inc. [IDEX]. What else is Wall St. saying

Ideanomics Inc. [NASDAQ: IDEX] gained 1.65% on the last trading session, reaching $0.09 price per share at the time. The company report on July 6, 2023 at 9:00 AM that Solectrac achieves significant expansion of its certified dealership network, increasing access to its pioneering electric tractors across the United States.

Solectrac, North America’s first company to commercialize electric tractors through direct and dealer sales, is continuing with the rapid expansion of its certified sales and dealer network. During the second quarter of 2023, Solectrac added 10 certified dealerships with 18 locations in Tennessee, Kansas, Maine, Nebraska, Illinois, Texas and Florida.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

“Dealerships are where customers often get their first experience with one of our quiet, clean, and powerful electric tractors,” said Mani Iyer, CEO of Solectrac. “That is why I view each dealership location as an important member of the Solectrac community, and why Solectrac is committed to offering our dealerships direct marketing and sales support to reach and excite potential customers.”.

Ideanomics Inc. represents 561.63 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $71.56 million with the latest information. IDEX stock price has been found in the range of $0.0881 to $0.0945.

If compared to the average trading volume of 106.54M shares, IDEX reached a trading volume of 31619042 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Ideanomics Inc. [IDEX]:

ROTH Capital have made an estimate for Ideanomics Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on April 07, 2022.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Ideanomics Inc. is set at 0.01, with the Price to Sales ratio for IDEX stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.71. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.38.

Trading performance analysis for IDEX stock

Ideanomics Inc. [IDEX] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 28.95. With this latest performance, IDEX shares gained by 107.19% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -43.71% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -86.70% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for IDEX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 59.88, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 60.47, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 58.24 for Ideanomics Inc. [IDEX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.0597, while it was recorded at 0.0867 for the last single week of trading, and 0.1566 for the last 200 days.

Ideanomics Inc. [IDEX]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Ideanomics Inc. [IDEX] shares currently have an operating margin of -159.31 and a Gross Margin at -8.45. Ideanomics Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -258.27.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -102.93, with Return on Assets sitting at -61.30.

Ideanomics Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.10 and a Current Ratio set at 1.50.

An analysis of insider ownership at Ideanomics Inc. [IDEX]