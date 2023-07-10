Wall Street Analyst Downgrade Exxon Mobil Corporation [XOM]. What else is Wall St. saying

Exxon Mobil Corporation [NYSE: XOM] jumped around 0.24 points on Friday, while shares priced at $103.16 at the close of the session, up 0.23%. The company report on June 22, 2023 at 2:44 PM that Mobil 1 Celebrates 101st Running of the Pikes Peak International Hill Climb through Historic Tribute Run with racing driver Lia Block in the Hoonipigasus.

The world’s ultimate Porsche racecar build is set to run the famous hill climb with Lia Block behind the wheel, in an untimed tribute run for her late father Ken Block.

As part of its mission to support the love of driving, through innovative products and incredible racing experiences, Mobil 1™, the world’s leading synthetic motor oil brand, returns to the 101st Running of The Broadmoor Pikes Peak International Hill Climb, brought to you by Gran Turismo. Mobil 1 remains the top motor oil brand to compete in the iconic hill climb, with more than 84 wins since its first victory in 1923 with Louis Unser using conventional Mobil oil™ lubricants. This year, Mobil 1 lubricant technology will protect the cars of multiple drivers competing in the hill climb – including Jeff Zwart and Loni Unser, as well as Can Ingram with Road Scholars and Tanner Foust in the Radford Type 62-2. This is all in addition to supporting Lia Block’s tribute run in the iconic “Hoonipigasus,” as she pilots the purpose-built, twin-turbo, 1,400 horsepower Porsche up the mountain on June 25, in honor of her father, a professional rally driver with the Hoonigan Racing Division, the late Ken Block.

Exxon Mobil Corporation stock is now -6.47% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. XOM Stock saw the intraday high of $104.00 and lowest of $101.56 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 119.92, which means current price is +5.24% above from all time high which was touched on 04/28/23.

Compared to the average trading volume of 14.94M shares, XOM reached a trading volume of 21925523 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Exxon Mobil Corporation [XOM]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for XOM shares is $125.30 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on XOM stock is a recommendation set at 2.40. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Wolfe Research have made an estimate for Exxon Mobil Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Peer Perform, with their previous recommendation back on July 07, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Exxon Mobil Corporation is set at 2.29, with the Price to Sales ratio for XOM stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.05. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.13, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 8.09. Price to Free Cash Flow for XOM in the course of the last twelve months was 9.56 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.10.

How has XOM stock performed recently?

Exxon Mobil Corporation [XOM] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -3.32. With this latest performance, XOM shares dropped by -2.82% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -3.43% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 23.87% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for XOM stock in for the last two-week period is set at 41.94, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 38.78, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 43.43 for Exxon Mobil Corporation [XOM]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 106.61, while it was recorded at 105.54 for the last single week of trading, and 107.94 for the last 200 days.

Exxon Mobil Corporation [XOM]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Exxon Mobil Corporation [XOM] shares currently have an operating margin of +16.35 and a Gross Margin at +25.84. Exxon Mobil Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +13.92.

Return on Total Capital for XOM is now 27.39, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 24.46. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 30.66, with Return on Assets sitting at 15.75. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Exxon Mobil Corporation [XOM] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 24.05. Additionally, XOM Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 19.39, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 12.71. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 22.94, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 18.50.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Exxon Mobil Corporation [XOM] managed to generate an average of $899,032 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 10.80 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.13.Exxon Mobil Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.10 and a Current Ratio set at 1.50.

Earnings analysis for Exxon Mobil Corporation [XOM]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for XOM. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Exxon Mobil Corporation go to -10.74%.

