Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc. [WBA] is -22.11% lower this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc. [NASDAQ: WBA] closed the trading session at $29.10 on 07/07/23. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $28.9424, while the highest price level was $29.45. The company report on June 28, 2023 at 12:00 PM that Walgreens Deepens Commitment to Those Living with Diabetes at Children with Diabetes’ Friends for Life Conference.

Healthcare retailer to showcase suite of diabetes offerings and healthcare expertise.

Today, Walgreens announced its participation as the premier sponsor of Children with Diabetes (CWD), a nonprofit organization dedicated to providing education and support to families living with type 1 diabetes, at their upcoming Friends for Life (FFL) conference. Walgreens will serve as the exclusive pharmacy sponsor for the annual event, hosted July 4th – 9th in Orlando, Fla. FFL gathers dedicated experts, adults, children, and families with diabetes for a weekend geared toward inspiring and connecting the community.

The stocks have a year to date performance of -22.11 percent and weekly performance of 2.57 percent. The stock has been moved at -22.38 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed -7.71 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -19.44 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 8.39M shares, WBA reached to a volume of 11087273 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc. [WBA]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for WBA shares is $33.87 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on WBA stock is a recommendation set at 3.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Morgan Stanley have made an estimate for Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Underweight, with their previous recommendation back on July 03, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc. is set at 0.83, with the Price to Sales ratio for WBA stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.18. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.19, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.12.

WBA stock trade performance evaluation

Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc. [WBA] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 2.57. With this latest performance, WBA shares dropped by -7.71% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -22.38% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -22.98% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for WBA stock in for the last two-week period is set at 38.43, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 37.57, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 39.25 for Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc. [WBA]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 31.33, while it was recorded at 29.00 for the last single week of trading, and 35.00 for the last 200 days.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc. [WBA]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc. [WBA] shares currently have an operating margin of +2.09 and a Gross Margin at +19.80. Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +3.27.

Return on Total Capital for WBA is now 4.42, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 7.71. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 17.81, with Return on Assets sitting at 5.06. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc. [WBA] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 144.07. Additionally, WBA Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 59.03, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 40.40. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 130.69, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 53.55.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc. [WBA] managed to generate an average of $13,342 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 24.85 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.55.Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.30 and a Current Ratio set at 0.60.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc. [WBA] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for WBA. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc. go to -2.40%.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc. [WBA]: Insider Ownership positions