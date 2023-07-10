Transocean Ltd. [RIG] gain 69.52% so far this year. What now?

Transocean Ltd. [NYSE: RIG] gained 5.89% or 0.43 points to close at $7.73 with a heavy trading volume of 19736696 shares. The company report on July 5, 2023 at 6:30 AM that Transocean Ltd. Announces $172 Million in Options Exercised for Harsh Environment Semisubmersible.

The work is expected to commence in direct continuation of the current firm term and now extends through February 2026.

It opened the trading session at $7.33, the shares rose to $7.835 and dropped to $7.31, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for RIG points out that the company has recorded 81.03% gains over the past six months. However, it is still -233.19% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 15.07M shares, RIG reached to a volume of 19736696 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Transocean Ltd. [RIG]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for RIG shares is $7.62 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on RIG stock is a recommendation set at 2.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Citigroup have made an estimate for Transocean Ltd. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on July 05, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Transocean Ltd. is set at 0.35, with the Price to Sales ratio for RIG stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.12. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.55, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.03.

Trading performance analysis for RIG stock

Transocean Ltd. [RIG] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 20.40. With this latest performance, RIG shares gained by 22.50% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 81.03% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 152.61% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for RIG stock in for the last two-week period is set at 72.44, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 79.00, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 67.40 for Transocean Ltd. [RIG]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 6.19, while it was recorded at 7.27 for the last single week of trading, and 5.38 for the last 200 days.

Transocean Ltd. [RIG]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Transocean Ltd. [RIG] shares currently have an operating margin of -0.82 and a Gross Margin at +6.25. Transocean Ltd.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -24.12.

Return on Total Capital for RIG is now -0.11, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -3.43. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -5.65, with Return on Assets sitting at -3.02. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Transocean Ltd. [RIG] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 72.44. Additionally, RIG Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 42.01, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 38.25. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 65.34, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 37.89.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Transocean Ltd. [RIG] managed to generate an average of -$116,292 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 5.27 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.13.Transocean Ltd.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.60 and a Current Ratio set at 1.90.

An analysis of insider ownership at Transocean Ltd. [RIG]