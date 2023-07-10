The Benchmark Company lifts BIOLASE Inc. [BIOL] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

BIOLASE Inc. [NASDAQ: BIOL] stock went on an upward path that rose over 11.26% on Friday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 28.03%. The company report on June 15, 2023 at 6:30 AM that BIOLASE Announces Grand Opening of Training Facility to Reach Wider Universe of Dental Practitioners; First-Hand Experience Using Leading Dental Laser Technology Expected to Generate Increased Revenue Opportunities.

Strategically Located Facility To Provide Best-in-Class Education & Training Programs.

BIOLASE, Inc. (NASDAQ: BIOL), the global leader in dental lasers, today announced plans to open a state-of-the-art training facility, “BIOLASE Education Center” with an Open House scheduled for 5 PM Pacific time on Thursday, July 27, 2023. The BIOLASE Education Center will be strategically located adjacent to BIOLASE’s global headquarters in Lake Forest, California, and will provide dentists with hands-on training and education using BIOLASE’s industry-leading dental laser technology.

Over the last 12 months, BIOL stock dropped by -97.94%. The one-year BIOLASE Inc. stock forecast points to a potential upside of 96.67. The average equity rating for BIOL stock is currently 2.00, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $6.99 million, with 32.81 million shares outstanding and 23.31 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 7.87M shares, BIOL stock reached a trading volume of 19938429 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on BIOLASE Inc. [BIOL]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for BIOL shares is $2.70 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on BIOL stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

The Benchmark Company have made an estimate for BIOLASE Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Speculative Buy, with their previous recommendation back on June 19, 2019.

The Average True Range (ATR) for BIOLASE Inc. is set at 0.01, with the Price to Sales ratio for BIOL stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.14. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.36, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.08.

BIOL Stock Performance Analysis:

BIOLASE Inc. [BIOL] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 28.03. With this latest performance, BIOL shares gained by 18.67% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -87.88% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -97.94% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for BIOL stock in for the last two-week period is set at 47.89, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 62.13, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 40.92 for BIOLASE Inc. [BIOL]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.1310, while it was recorded at 0.0790 for the last single week of trading, and 0.7748 for the last 200 days.

Insight into BIOLASE Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and BIOLASE Inc. [BIOL] shares currently have an operating margin of -52.28 and a Gross Margin at +32.83. BIOLASE Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -59.09.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -190.28, with Return on Assets sitting at -61.27.

BIOLASE Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.70 and a Current Ratio set at 1.70.

BIOL Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for BIOL. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for BIOLASE Inc. go to 20.00%.

BIOLASE Inc. [BIOL] Insider Position Details