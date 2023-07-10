T2 Biosystems Inc. [TTOO] Stock trading around $0.12 per share: What’s Next?

T2 Biosystems Inc. [NASDAQ: TTOO] gained 38.55% or 0.04 points to close at $0.12 with a heavy trading volume of 280664573 shares. The company report on July 6, 2023 at 8:00 AM that T2 Biosystems Announces Conversion of Approximately Twenty Percent of CRG Term Loan into Equity.

The conversion reduces the outstanding principal amount of the term loan by $10 million, or approximately 20%, in exchange for 48,345,798 shares of T2 Biosystems common stock and Series B Convertible Preferred Stock convertible into 93,297,259 shares of common stock, based on the June 30, 2023 close of business price of $0.0706 per share. The Series B Preferred shares will be eligible to be converted into common stock upon shareholder approval. The December 30, 2024 interest-only period end and maturity date of the term loan is unchanged. Following this transaction, CRG is now a 19.99% beneficial owner of T2 Biosystems’ outstanding common stock.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

It opened the trading session at $0.1001, the shares rose to $0.134 and dropped to $0.0903, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for TTOO points out that the company has recorded -92.86% loss over the past six months. However, it is still -140.0% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 31.21M shares, TTOO reached to a volume of 280664573 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about T2 Biosystems Inc. [TTOO]:

Alliance Global Partners have made an estimate for T2 Biosystems Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on January 27, 2021.

The Average True Range (ATR) for T2 Biosystems Inc. is set at 0.02, with the Price to Sales ratio for TTOO stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.12.

Trading performance analysis for TTOO stock

T2 Biosystems Inc. [TTOO] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 64.29. With this latest performance, TTOO shares gained by 45.75% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -92.86% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -98.55% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for TTOO stock in for the last two-week period is set at 53.81, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 71.40, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 42.85 for T2 Biosystems Inc. [TTOO]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.1641, while it was recorded at 0.0827 for the last single week of trading, and 1.2885 for the last 200 days.

T2 Biosystems Inc. [TTOO]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and T2 Biosystems Inc. [TTOO] shares currently have an operating margin of -242.30 and a Gross Margin at +6.07. T2 Biosystems Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -277.98.

Return on Total Capital for TTOO is now -166.34, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -200.56. Additionally, TTOO Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 307.65, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 172.51.

Receivables Turnover for the company is 6.11 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.47.T2 Biosystems Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.80 and a Current Ratio set at 1.10.

An analysis of insider ownership at T2 Biosystems Inc. [TTOO]