Siyata Mobile Inc. [SYTA] Is Currently 11.51 above its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Does This Mean?

Siyata Mobile Inc. [NASDAQ: SYTA] surged by $0.0 during the normal trading session on Friday and reaching a high of $0.0648 during the day while it closed the day at $0.06. The company report on July 6, 2023 at 8:00 AM that Siyata Mobile Secures Largest Single SD7 Order in Company History.

$1.4 Million Order to Deliver SD7 Handsets to Major U.S. Wireless Carrier.

Siyata Mobile Inc. (Nasdaq:SYTA, SYTAW) (“Siyata” or the “Company”), a global vendor of Push-to-Talk over Cellular (PoC) devices and cellular signal booster systems, today announced that it has secured its largest SD7 order ever in the Company’s history from a single customer. The order is valued at approximately $1.4 million.

Siyata Mobile Inc. stock has also gained 7.27% of its value over the past 7 days. However, SYTA stock has declined by -54.07% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -65.56% and lost -59.48% year-on date.

The market cap for SYTA stock reached $4.70 million, with 59.10 million shares outstanding and 32.91 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 5.42M shares, SYTA reached a trading volume of 25696695 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Siyata Mobile Inc. [SYTA]:

The Average True Range (ATR) for Siyata Mobile Inc. is set at 0.01, with the Price to Sales ratio for SYTA stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.63. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.30, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.02.

SYTA stock trade performance evaluation

Siyata Mobile Inc. [SYTA] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 7.27. With this latest performance, SYTA shares dropped by -42.27% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -65.56% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -94.31% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SYTA stock in for the last two-week period is set at 33.71, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 33.88, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 35.46 for Siyata Mobile Inc. [SYTA]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.1014, while it was recorded at 0.0566 for the last single week of trading, and 0.1604 for the last 200 days.

Siyata Mobile Inc. [SYTA]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Siyata Mobile Inc. [SYTA] shares currently have an operating margin of -247.43 and a Gross Margin at +3.82. Siyata Mobile Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -236.03.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -260.92, with Return on Assets sitting at -108.53.

Siyata Mobile Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.20 and a Current Ratio set at 2.40.

Siyata Mobile Inc. [SYTA]: Insider Ownership positions