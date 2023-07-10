SCWorx Corp. [WORX] moved up 18.91: Why It’s Important

SCWorx Corp. [NASDAQ: WORX] gained 18.91% or 0.06 points to close at $0.35 with a heavy trading volume of 18318283 shares. The company report on April 25, 2023 at 10:41 AM that New York Hospital Selects SCWorx for Data Management and Workday Implementation Assistance.

This new hospital customer, headquartered in New York, is a non-profit academic healthcare provider with over 400 beds under management. In addition to the company’s data management service offering the hospital will utilize SCWorx expertise and application functionality to assist with the hospital’s Workday implementation.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

It opened the trading session at $0.31, the shares rose to $0.46 and dropped to $0.3051, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for WORX points out that the company has recorded -29.08% loss over the past six months. However, it is still -75.0% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 4.67M shares, WORX reached to a volume of 18318283 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about SCWorx Corp. [WORX]:

The Average True Range (ATR) for SCWorx Corp. is set at 0.11, with the Price to Sales ratio for WORX stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.95. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.70, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.02.

Trading performance analysis for WORX stock

SCWorx Corp. [WORX] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -19.46. With this latest performance, WORX shares gained by 64.47% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -29.08% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -52.84% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for WORX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 48.66, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 46.31, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 49.67 for SCWorx Corp. [WORX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.3171, while it was recorded at 0.3533 for the last single week of trading, and 0.4433 for the last 200 days.

SCWorx Corp. [WORX]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and SCWorx Corp. [WORX] shares currently have an operating margin of -52.66 and a Gross Margin at +35.01. SCWorx Corp.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -45.75.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -28.03, with Return on Assets sitting at -20.11.

SCWorx Corp.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Current Ratio set at 0.30.

An analysis of insider ownership at SCWorx Corp. [WORX]