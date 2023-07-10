Robinhood Markets Inc. [HOOD] Stock trading around $10.79 per share: What’s Next?

Robinhood Markets Inc. [NASDAQ: HOOD] closed the trading session at $10.79 on 07/07/23. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $10.40, while the highest price level was $10.91. The company report on July 5, 2023 at 4:05 PM that Robinhood Markets, Inc. to Announce Second Quarter 2023 Results on August 2, 2023.

Robinhood shareholders can submit and upvote questions to management using the Q&A platform developed by Say Technologies ahead of Robinhood’s second quarter 2023 earnings call. Shareholders can visit https://app.saytechnologies.com/robinhood-markets-2023-q2 to submit questions. The Q&A platform will be open for question submission starting July 26, 2023 at 2:00 PM PT/5:00 PM ET. Shareholders will be able to submit and upvote questions until August 1, 2023 at 2:00 PM PT/5:00 PM ET. Management will address a selection of the most upvoted questions relating to Robinhood’s business and financial results on the earnings call. Shareholders can email hello@saytechnologies.com for any support inquiries.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

The stocks have a year to date performance of 32.56 percent and weekly performance of 8.22 percent. The stock has been moved at 29.07 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 18.31 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 10.67 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 7.86M shares, HOOD reached to a volume of 12607636 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Robinhood Markets Inc. [HOOD]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for HOOD shares is $11.69 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on HOOD stock is a recommendation set at 3.10. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Citigroup have made an estimate for Robinhood Markets Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on December 13, 2022.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Robinhood Markets Inc. is set at 0.43, with the Price to Sales ratio for HOOD stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 6.27. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.37.

HOOD stock trade performance evaluation

Robinhood Markets Inc. [HOOD] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 8.22. With this latest performance, HOOD shares gained by 18.31% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 29.07% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 25.03% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for HOOD stock in for the last two-week period is set at 67.26, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 69.71, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 64.46 for Robinhood Markets Inc. [HOOD]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 9.27, while it was recorded at 10.51 for the last single week of trading, and 9.58 for the last 200 days.

Robinhood Markets Inc. [HOOD]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Robinhood Markets Inc. [HOOD] shares currently have an operating margin of -68.16 and a Gross Margin at +84.44. Robinhood Markets Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -74.38.

Return on Total Capital for HOOD is now -8.24, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -14.17. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -14.43, with Return on Assets sitting at -4.77. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Robinhood Markets Inc. [HOOD] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 42.83. Additionally, HOOD Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 29.98, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 12.77. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 1.83, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 1.28.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Robinhood Markets Inc. [HOOD] managed to generate an average of -$446,957 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 0.26 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.06.Robinhood Markets Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.30 and a Current Ratio set at 1.30.

Robinhood Markets Inc. [HOOD]: Insider Ownership positions