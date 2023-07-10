Peloton Interactive Inc. [PTON] Revenue clocked in at $2.84 billion, up 1.64% YTD: What’s Next?

Peloton Interactive Inc. [NASDAQ: PTON] gained 5.08% on the last trading session, reaching $8.07 price per share at the time. The company report on May 31, 2023 at 1:30 PM that Peloton and the Steve Fund: Mental Health Awareness Month Panel on Community and Connectedness.

In honor of Mental Health Awareness Month, Peloton hosted a panel conversation for the Peloton Corporate Wellness Community where we discussed the importance of community and connection when it comes to mental wellbeing. The panel featured Marcia Liu, Ph.D., Licensed Counseling Psychologist and National Advisor at the Steve Fund and Mariana Fernández, Peloton Yoga and Meditation Instructor, and was hosted by Peloton’s Director of ESG – Social Impact, Alia McCants.

The Steve Fund, a Peloton Pledge partner, is the nation’s leading organization focused on supporting mental health and emotional well-being for young people of color. Peloton is proud to support them as part of our mission to dismantle systemic barriers to mental health care.

Peloton Interactive Inc. represents 350.43 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $2.72 billion with the latest information. PTON stock price has been found in the range of $7.7011 to $8.39.

If compared to the average trading volume of 10.59M shares, PTON reached a trading volume of 9702816 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Peloton Interactive Inc. [PTON]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for PTON shares is $12.04 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on PTON stock is a recommendation set at 2.60. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Wolfe Research have made an estimate for Peloton Interactive Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Underperform, with their previous recommendation back on June 21, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Peloton Interactive Inc. is set at 0.60, with the Price to Sales ratio for PTON stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.96.

Trading performance analysis for PTON stock

Peloton Interactive Inc. [PTON] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 8.18. With this latest performance, PTON shares dropped by -2.30% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -8.71% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -20.49% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for PTON stock in for the last two-week period is set at 51.37, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 53.46, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 49.64 for Peloton Interactive Inc. [PTON]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 7.89, while it was recorded at 7.97 for the last single week of trading, and 9.92 for the last 200 days.

Peloton Interactive Inc. [PTON]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Peloton Interactive Inc. [PTON] shares currently have an operating margin of -42.42 and a Gross Margin at +16.81. Peloton Interactive Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -78.94.

Return on Total Capital for PTON is now -48.76, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -93.07. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -240.96, with Return on Assets sitting at -66.42. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Peloton Interactive Inc. [PTON] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 400.29. Additionally, PTON Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 80.01, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 58.91. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 384.45, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 76.85.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Peloton Interactive Inc. [PTON] managed to generate an average of -$289,397 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 46.22 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.84.Peloton Interactive Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.50 and a Current Ratio set at 2.20.

An analysis of insider ownership at Peloton Interactive Inc. [PTON]