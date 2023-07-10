Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. [NCLH] Revenue clocked in at $6.14 billion, up 78.84% YTD: What’s Next?

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. [NYSE: NCLH] gained 0.69% or 0.15 points to close at $21.89 with a heavy trading volume of 10823821 shares. The company report on June 27, 2023 at 9:05 AM that Set Sail and Receive simply MORE™, Oceania Cruises’ New Value Promise.

Free roundtrip airfare, free airport transfers, free shore excursions – valued up to $1,600, and free Champagne, wine and more combine to offer the best value in luxury cruising.

It opened the trading session at $21.91, the shares rose to $22.28 and dropped to $21.73, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for NCLH points out that the company has recorded 75.68% gains over the past six months. However, it is still -102.12% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 14.71M shares, NCLH reached to a volume of 10823821 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. [NCLH]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for NCLH shares is $18.11 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on NCLH stock is a recommendation set at 2.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

JP Morgan have made an estimate for Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on April 28, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. is set at 0.81, with the Price to Sales ratio for NCLH stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.50.

Trading performance analysis for NCLH stock

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. [NCLH] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 4.74. With this latest performance, NCLH shares gained by 30.69% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 75.68% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 94.23% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for NCLH stock in for the last two-week period is set at 74.26, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 73.99, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 73.03 for Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. [NCLH]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 16.57, while it was recorded at 21.89 for the last single week of trading, and 15.19 for the last 200 days.

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. [NCLH]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. [NCLH] shares currently have an operating margin of -29.49 and a Gross Margin at -1.27. Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -46.86.

Return on Total Capital for NCLH is now -9.55, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -16.24. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -181.50, with Return on Assets sitting at -12.18. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. [NCLH] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 20,774.28. Additionally, NCLH Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 99.52, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 76.78. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 19,271.43, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 92.32.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. [NCLH] managed to generate an average of -$58,352 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 6.49 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.26.Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.30 and a Current Ratio set at 0.30.

An analysis of insider ownership at Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. [NCLH]