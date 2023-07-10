NIO Inc. [NIO] Stock trading around $9.99 per share: What’s Next?

NIO Inc. [NYSE: NIO] closed the trading session at $9.99 on 07/07/23. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $9.66, while the highest price level was $10.09. The company report on July 1, 2023 at 5:30 AM that NIO Inc. Provides June and Second Quarter 2023 Delivery Update.

NIO delivered 10,707 vehicles in June 2023.

NIO delivered 23,520 vehicles in the three months ended June 2023.

The stocks have a year to date performance of 2.46 percent and weekly performance of 6.39 percent. The stock has been moved at -6.02 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 26.78 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 11.50 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 53.48M shares, NIO reached to a volume of 50728653 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about NIO Inc. [NIO]:

Nomura have made an estimate for NIO Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on June 12, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for NIO Inc. is set at 0.58, with the Price to Sales ratio for NIO stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.34. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 6.09, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.78.

NIO stock trade performance evaluation

NIO Inc. [NIO] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 6.39. With this latest performance, NIO shares gained by 26.78% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -6.02% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -52.04% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for NIO stock in for the last two-week period is set at 61.29, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 62.44, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 59.34 for NIO Inc. [NIO]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 8.41, while it was recorded at 9.90 for the last single week of trading, and 10.41 for the last 200 days.

NIO Inc. [NIO]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and NIO Inc. [NIO] shares currently have an operating margin of -32.94 and a Gross Margin at +8.78. NIO Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -29.55.

Return on Total Capital for NIO is now -29.28, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -32.69. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -48.89, with Return on Assets sitting at -16.16. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, NIO Inc. [NIO] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 99.32. Additionally, NIO Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 49.83, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 24.65. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 72.91, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 36.58.

Receivables Turnover for the company is 7.93 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.55.NIO Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.10 and a Current Ratio set at 1.30.

NIO Inc. [NIO]: Insider Ownership positions