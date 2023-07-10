Merck & Co. Inc. [MRK] is -1.76% lower this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Merck & Co. Inc. [NYSE: MRK] loss -2.46% or -2.75 points to close at $109.00 with a heavy trading volume of 11313440 shares. The company report on June 29, 2023 at 6:45 AM that Merck to Hold Second-Quarter 2023 Sales and Earnings Conference Call on Aug. 1.

Merck (NYSE: MRK), known as MSD outside of the United States and Canada, will hold its second-quarter 2023 sales and earnings conference call with institutional investors and analysts at 8:00 a.m. ET on Tuesday, Aug. 1. During the call, company executives will provide an overview of Merck’s performance for the quarter.

Investors, journalists and the general public may access a live audio webcast of the call via this weblink. A replay of the webcast, along with the sales and earnings news release, supplemental financial disclosures, and slides highlighting the results, will be available at www.merck.com.

It opened the trading session at $111.07, the shares rose to $111.50 and dropped to $108.76, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for MRK points out that the company has recorded -2.75% loss over the past six months. However, it is still -28.96% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 6.96M shares, MRK reached to a volume of 11313440 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Merck & Co. Inc. [MRK]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for MRK shares is $124.42 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on MRK stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Citigroup have made an estimate for Merck & Co. Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on April 13, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Merck & Co. Inc. is set at 2.15, with the Price to Sales ratio for MRK stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 4.90. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 5.91, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.99. Price to Free Cash Flow for MRK in the course of the last twelve months was 68.46 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.20.

Trading performance analysis for MRK stock

Merck & Co. Inc. [MRK] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -4.00. With this latest performance, MRK shares dropped by -0.92% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -2.75% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 17.04% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for MRK stock in for the last two-week period is set at 39.69, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 34.70, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 42.48 for Merck & Co. Inc. [MRK]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 113.41, while it was recorded at 112.83 for the last single week of trading, and 106.99 for the last 200 days.

Merck & Co. Inc. [MRK]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Merck & Co. Inc. [MRK] shares currently have an operating margin of +33.35 and a Gross Margin at +70.57. Merck & Co. Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +24.83.

Return on Total Capital for MRK is now 25.84, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 19.91. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 34.50, with Return on Assets sitting at 13.52. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Merck & Co. Inc. [MRK] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 69.55. Additionally, MRK Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 41.02, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 29.30. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 64.70, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 38.16.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Merck & Co. Inc. [MRK] managed to generate an average of $210,420 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 5.87 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.54.Merck & Co. Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.20 and a Current Ratio set at 1.40.

Merck & Co. Inc. [MRK]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for MRK. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Merck & Co. Inc. go to 8.17%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Merck & Co. Inc. [MRK]