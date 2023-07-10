Market cap of ZyVersa Therapeutics Inc. [ZVSA] reaches 4.90M – now what?

ZyVersa Therapeutics Inc. [NASDAQ: ZVSA] closed the trading session at $0.26 on 07/07/23. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $0.251, while the highest price level was $0.329. The company report on July 7, 2023 at 7:37 AM that European Patent Granted for ZyVersa Therapeutics’ Lead Asset, Cholesterol Efflux Mediator™ VAR 200 for Use in Patients with Diabetic Nephropathy/Diabetic Kidney Disease.

Cholesterol Efflux Mediator™ VAR 200 is in phase 2a development to reduce renal cholesterol and lipid accumulation that damages the kidneys’ filtration system in patients with glomerular diseases, including diabetic kidney disease, focal segmental glomerulosclerosis, and Alport syndrome.

The stocks have a year to date performance of -83.45 percent and weekly performance of 2.69 percent. The stock has been moved at -83.24 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed -34.84 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -85.24 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 1.93M shares, ZVSA reached to a volume of 30204809 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about ZyVersa Therapeutics Inc. [ZVSA]:

The Average True Range (ATR) for ZyVersa Therapeutics Inc. is set at 0.04 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.02, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.07.

ZVSA stock trade performance evaluation

ZyVersa Therapeutics Inc. [ZVSA] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 2.69. With this latest performance, ZVSA shares dropped by -34.84% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -83.24% over the last 6 months.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ZVSA stock in for the last two-week period is set at 31.84, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 37.89, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 30.94 for ZyVersa Therapeutics Inc. [ZVSA]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.3907, while it was recorded at 0.2465 for the last single week of trading, and 4.1136 for the last 200 days.

ZyVersa Therapeutics Inc. [ZVSA]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -32.28, with Return on Assets sitting at -23.61.

ZyVersa Therapeutics Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.30 and a Current Ratio set at 0.30.

ZyVersa Therapeutics Inc. [ZVSA]: Insider Ownership positions