Market cap of Vinco Ventures Inc. [BBIG] reaches 14.91M – now what?

Vinco Ventures Inc. [NASDAQ: BBIG] traded at a high on 07/07/23, posting a 56.67 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $1.88. The company report on May 25, 2023 at 9:35 AM that Nasdaq Staff Determination.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 13644461 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Vinco Ventures Inc. stands at 23.51% while the volatility over the past one month is 12.63%.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

The market cap for BBIG stock reached $14.91 million, with 12.45 million shares outstanding and 12.39 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 352.13K shares, BBIG reached a trading volume of 13644461 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Vinco Ventures Inc. [BBIG]?

The Average True Range (ATR) for Vinco Ventures Inc. is set at 0.23, with the Price to Sales ratio for BBIG stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.57. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.19, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.57.

How has BBIG stock performed recently?

Vinco Ventures Inc. [BBIG] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 50.40. With this latest performance, BBIG shares dropped by -18.26% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -81.41% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -93.26% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for BBIG stock in for the last two-week period is set at 51.84, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 64.00, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 43.77 for Vinco Ventures Inc. [BBIG]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 2.2914, while it was recorded at 1.3800 for the last single week of trading, and 9.9444 for the last 200 days.

Vinco Ventures Inc. [BBIG]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Vinco Ventures Inc. [BBIG] shares currently have an operating margin of -780.97 and a Gross Margin at -12.87. Vinco Ventures Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -7231.48.

Return on Total Capital for BBIG is now -75.54, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -1,050.90. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -1,099.12, with Return on Assets sitting at -326.92. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Vinco Ventures Inc. [BBIG] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 41.58. Additionally, BBIG Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 29.37, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 11.64. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 2.37, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 1.68.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Vinco Ventures Inc. [BBIG] managed to generate an average of -$15,392,627 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 0.86 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.05.Vinco Ventures Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.10 and a Current Ratio set at 1.10.

Insider trade positions for Vinco Ventures Inc. [BBIG]