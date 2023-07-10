Market cap of Near Intelligence Inc. [NIR] reaches 59.40M – now what?

Near Intelligence Inc. [NASDAQ: NIR] traded at a high on 07/07/23, posting a 52.28 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $1.80. The company report on June 30, 2023 at 8:05 AM that Next-Level Partnership: Near Intelligence, ALDI France, and CoSpirit Media Redefine Personalized Marketing.

Leading supermarket chain will utilize Near’s data-driven intelligence to drive traffic to online catalog.

Near Intelligence, Inc. (Nasdaq: NIR) (“Near” or the “Company”), a global leader in privacy-led data intelligence on people and places, announced a customer agreement with ALDI France in collaboration with independent media agency, CoSpirit Media.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 18868766 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Near Intelligence Inc. stands at 22.44% while the volatility over the past one month is 14.75%.

The market cap for NIR stock reached $59.40 million, with 46.38 million shares outstanding and 20.37 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 373.87K shares, NIR reached a trading volume of 18868766 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Near Intelligence Inc. [NIR]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for NIR shares is $5.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on NIR stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Near Intelligence Inc. is set at 0.27, with the Price to Sales ratio for NIR stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.97. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 13.85, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.48.

How has NIR stock performed recently?

Near Intelligence Inc. [NIR] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 26.76. With this latest performance, NIR shares gained by 3.45% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -82.42% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -81.91% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for NIR stock in for the last two-week period is set at 50.71, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 57.87, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 45.24 for Near Intelligence Inc. [NIR]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.9706, while it was recorded at 1.4064 for the last single week of trading, and 7.4599 for the last 200 days.

Near Intelligence Inc. [NIR]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 3.98, with Return on Assets sitting at 3.59.

Near Intelligence Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.50 and a Current Ratio set at 1.50.

Insider trade positions for Near Intelligence Inc. [NIR]