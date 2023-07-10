Market cap of Mullen Automotive Inc. [MULN] reaches 141.83M – now what?

Mullen Automotive Inc. [NASDAQ: MULN] stock went on a downward path that fall over -12.97% on Friday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 65.43%. The company report on July 6, 2023 at 5:00 AM that Mullen Automotive Announces $25 Million Stock Buyback Program.

Company believes stock is significantly undervalued and is trading at a significant discount to current cash position of approximately $235 million.

Over the last 12 months, MULN stock dropped by -99.25%.

The market cap for the stock reached $141.83 million, with 643.38 million shares outstanding and 629.90 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 145.03M shares, MULN stock reached a trading volume of 738921940 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Mullen Automotive Inc. [MULN]:

The Average True Range (ATR) for Mullen Automotive Inc. is set at 0.09 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.09, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.08.

MULN Stock Performance Analysis:

Mullen Automotive Inc. [MULN] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 65.43. With this latest performance, MULN shares dropped by -68.33% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -97.71% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -99.25% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for MULN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 31.54, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 40.36, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 29.25 for Mullen Automotive Inc. [MULN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.8110, while it was recorded at 0.1584 for the last single week of trading, and 5.1247 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Mullen Automotive Inc. Fundamentals:

Return on Total Capital for MULN is now -128.89, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -19,423.93. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Mullen Automotive Inc. [MULN] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 23.53. Additionally, MULN Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 19.05, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 4.56. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 14.52, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 11.76.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Mullen Automotive Inc. [MULN] managed to generate an average of -$6,267,227 per employee.Mullen Automotive Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.80 and a Current Ratio set at 0.80.

Mullen Automotive Inc. [MULN] Insider Position Details