Market cap of Gorilla Technology Group Inc. [GRRR] reaches 141.28M – now what?

Gorilla Technology Group Inc. [NASDAQ: GRRR] jumped around 2.61 points on Friday, while shares priced at $4.70 at the close of the session, up 124.88%. The company report on July 6, 2023 at 5:00 PM that Gorilla Technology Signs Contract to Deploy Massive Smart Government Project in Egypt.

–Will implement government security convergence solution in Egypt––Largest contract in company history––Tangible success in globalization strategy–.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Gorilla Technology Group Inc. stock is now -42.05% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. GRRR Stock saw the intraday high of $5.79 and lowest of $3.36 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 51.00, which means current price is +184.85% above from all time high which was touched on 01/03/23.

Compared to the average trading volume of 285.81K shares, GRRR reached a trading volume of 159756574 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Gorilla Technology Group Inc. [GRRR]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for GRRR shares is $10.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on GRRR stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Gorilla Technology Group Inc. is set at 0.40, with the Price to Sales ratio for GRRR stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 6.31. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 11.75, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.03.

How has GRRR stock performed recently?

Gorilla Technology Group Inc. [GRRR] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 121.70. With this latest performance, GRRR shares gained by 136.18% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -51.14% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -53.74% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for GRRR stock in for the last two-week period is set at 88.75, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 94.10, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 79.61 for Gorilla Technology Group Inc. [GRRR]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.95, while it was recorded at 2.63 for the last single week of trading, and 6.80 for the last 200 days.

Gorilla Technology Group Inc. [GRRR]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Gorilla Technology Group Inc. [GRRR] shares currently have an operating margin of -83.04 and a Gross Margin at +29.67. Gorilla Technology Group Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -390.64.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -235.09, with Return on Assets sitting at -109.29.

Gorilla Technology Group Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.70 and a Current Ratio set at 1.70.

Insider trade positions for Gorilla Technology Group Inc. [GRRR]