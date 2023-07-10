Market cap of Citigroup Inc. [C] reaches 88.34B – now what?

Citigroup Inc. [NYSE: C] gained 0.79% or 0.36 points to close at $45.74 with a heavy trading volume of 13154478 shares. The company report on July 3, 2023 at 4:51 PM that Citi Comments on Federal Reserve Stress Test Results.

Further to its announcement that it has completed the Federal Reserve’s 2023 Comprehensive Capital Analysis and Review (“CCAR”) stress test process, Citi today disclosed its Dodd-Frank Act Stress test results, which can be found on the company’s website at https://www.citigroup.com/global/investors/events-and-presentations. Citi also announced that it has initiated dialogue with the Federal Reserve to understand differences in Non-Interest Income (Non-Interest Revenue per Citi’s Financial Reporting presentation) over the nine-quarter stress period between the Federal Reserve’s CCAR results and Citi’s Dodd-Frank Act Stress Test results.

Citi is a preeminent banking partner for institutions with cross-border needs, a global leader in wealth management and a valued personal bank in its home market of the United States. Citi does business in nearly 160 countries and jurisdictions, providing corporations, governments, investors, institutions and individuals with a broad range of financial products and services.

The daily chart for C points out that the company has recorded -2.60% loss over the past six months.

If we look at the average trading volume of 15.07M shares, C reached to a volume of 13154478 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Citigroup Inc. [C]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for C shares is $56.95 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on C stock is a recommendation set at 2.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Piper Sandler have made an estimate for Citigroup Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on December 08, 2022.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Citigroup Inc. is set at 0.98, with the Price to Sales ratio for C stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.97. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.47, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 562.05.

Trading performance analysis for C stock

Citigroup Inc. [C] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -1.19. With this latest performance, C shares dropped by -3.13% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -2.60% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -0.89% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for C stock in for the last two-week period is set at 42.86, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 39.55, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 44.97 for Citigroup Inc. [C]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 46.42, while it was recorded at 46.14 for the last single week of trading, and 46.95 for the last 200 days.

Citigroup Inc. [C]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for C. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Citigroup Inc. go to 3.90%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Citigroup Inc. [C]