Market Analysts see Hudson Pacific Properties Inc. [HPP] gaining to $5.50. Time to buy?

Hudson Pacific Properties Inc. [NYSE: HPP] price surged by 14.09 percent to reach at $0.62. The company report on July 3, 2023 at 9:00 AM that Hudson Pacific Properties Announces Dates for Second Quarter Earnings Release and Conference Call.

Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (NYSE: HPP), a unique provider of end-to-end real estate solutions for dynamic tech and media tenants in global epicenters for these synergistic, converging and secular growth industries, today announced it will release second quarter financial results after the market closes on Tuesday, August 1, 2023. The company will hold a conference call to discuss the results at 11:00 a.m. PT / 2:00 p.m. ET on Wednesday, August 2, 2023.

To participate by telephone, please dial (833) 470-1428 and enter passcode 861397. International callers should dial (404) 975-4839 and enter the same passcode. A live, listen-only webcast and replay can be accessed via the Investors section of the company’s website at HudsonPacificProperties.com.

A sum of 9012428 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 4.76M shares. Hudson Pacific Properties Inc. shares reached a high of $5.21 and dropped to a low of $4.40 until finishing in the latest session at $5.02.

The one-year HPP stock forecast points to a potential upside of 10.52. The average equity rating for HPP stock is currently 3.20, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Hudson Pacific Properties Inc. [HPP]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for HPP shares is $5.61 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on HPP stock is a recommendation set at 3.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Goldman have made an estimate for Hudson Pacific Properties Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Sell, with their previous recommendation back on March 21, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Hudson Pacific Properties Inc. is set at 0.40, with the Price to Sales ratio for HPP stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.60. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.25, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.32.

HPP Stock Performance Analysis:

Hudson Pacific Properties Inc. [HPP] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 14.09. With this latest performance, HPP shares dropped by -2.90% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -48.25% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -67.00% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for HPP stock in for the last two-week period is set at 55.94, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 61.38, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 52.20 for Hudson Pacific Properties Inc. [HPP]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 4.77, while it was recorded at 4.53 for the last single week of trading, and 8.37 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Hudson Pacific Properties Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Hudson Pacific Properties Inc. [HPP] shares currently have an operating margin of +15.46 and a Gross Margin at +23.37. Hudson Pacific Properties Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -4.53.

Return on Total Capital for HPP is now 1.79, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -0.58. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -1.31, with Return on Assets sitting at -0.51. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Hudson Pacific Properties Inc. [HPP] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 154.45. Additionally, HPP Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 60.70, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 54.94. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 166.66, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 56.91.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Hudson Pacific Properties Inc. [HPP] managed to generate an average of -$52,380 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 3.64 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.11.

HPP Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for HPP. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Hudson Pacific Properties Inc. go to 36.48%.

Hudson Pacific Properties Inc. [HPP] Insider Position Details