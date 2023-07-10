Market Analysts see Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company [HPE] gaining to $18. Time to buy?

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company [NYSE: HPE] stock went on an upward path that rose over 1.26% on Friday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 1.32%. The company report on June 30, 2023 at 8:00 AM that Applied Digital Announces Strategic Collaboration with Hewlett Packard Enterprise to Deliver AI Cloud Services.

Collaboration Validates and Strengthens APLD’s AI Cloud Service with HPE Supercomputers that are Optimized for Large-scale AI.

Over the last 12 months, HPE stock rose by 32.11%. The one-year Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company stock forecast points to a potential upside of 1.8. The average equity rating for HPE stock is currently 2.60, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $21.52 billion, with 1.30 billion shares outstanding and 1.28 billion shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 12.72M shares, HPE stock reached a trading volume of 12652621 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company [HPE]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for HPE shares is $17.18 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on HPE stock is a recommendation set at 2.60. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Citigroup have made an estimate for Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on June 30, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company is set at 0.39, with the Price to Sales ratio for HPE stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.73. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.08, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.18. Price to Free Cash Flow for HPE in the course of the last twelve months was 45.39 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.70.

HPE Stock Performance Analysis:

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company [HPE] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 1.32. With this latest performance, HPE shares gained by 9.97% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 2.74% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 32.11% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for HPE stock in for the last two-week period is set at 61.89, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 62.77, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 60.68 for Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company [HPE]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 15.33, while it was recorded at 16.74 for the last single week of trading, and 15.14 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company [HPE] shares currently have an operating margin of +6.54 and a Gross Margin at +31.40. Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +3.09.

Return on Total Capital for HPE is now 5.41, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 2.92. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 4.36, with Return on Assets sitting at 1.51. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company [HPE] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 67.88. Additionally, HPE Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 40.43, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 23.61. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 43.82, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 26.10.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company [HPE] managed to generate an average of $14,419 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 3.62 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.49.Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.70 and a Current Ratio set at 0.90.

HPE Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for HPE. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company go to 4.62%.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company [HPE] Insider Position Details