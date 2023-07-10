Market Analysts see Halliburton Company [HAL] gaining to $41. Time to buy?

Halliburton Company [NYSE: HAL] surged by $2.57 during the normal trading session on Friday and reaching a high of $35.77 during the day while it closed the day at $35.58. The company report on June 27, 2023 at 9:00 AM that Halliburton Labs Welcomes Rocsole to its Clean Energy Accelerator Program.

Rocsole joins to enable the future of energy, faster.

Halliburton Labs introduces Rocsole as the newest participant in its clean energy accelerator. The company will join a collaborative ecosystem that helps early-stage companies achieve commercialization milestones with supportive resources that expand customer and investor prospects to enable growth.

Halliburton Company stock has also gained 7.20% of its value over the past 7 days. However, HAL stock has inclined by 7.62% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -7.42% and lost -9.58% year-on date.

The market cap for HAL stock reached $29.78 billion, with 904.00 million shares outstanding and 901.01 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 9.18M shares, HAL reached a trading volume of 13847446 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Halliburton Company [HAL]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for HAL shares is $47.19 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on HAL stock is a recommendation set at 1.80. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

CapitalOne have made an estimate for Halliburton Company shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on June 07, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Halliburton Company is set at 1.22, with the Price to Sales ratio for HAL stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.37. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.82, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.24. Price to Free Cash Flow for HAL in the course of the last twelve months was 34.95 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.50.

HAL stock trade performance evaluation

Halliburton Company [HAL] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 7.20. With this latest performance, HAL shares gained by 13.93% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -7.42% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 25.24% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for HAL stock in for the last two-week period is set at 68.22, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 74.20, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 63.54 for Halliburton Company [HAL]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 31.14, while it was recorded at 33.68 for the last single week of trading, and 34.24 for the last 200 days.

Halliburton Company [HAL]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Halliburton Company [HAL] shares currently have an operating margin of +14.80 and a Gross Margin at +16.32. Halliburton Company’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +7.74.

Return on Total Capital for HAL is now 17.60, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 9.37. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 21.44, with Return on Assets sitting at 6.90. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Halliburton Company [HAL] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 114.29. Additionally, HAL Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 53.33, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 39.06. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 111.15, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 51.87.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Halliburton Company [HAL] managed to generate an average of $34,933 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 4.89 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.89.Halliburton Company’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.50 and a Current Ratio set at 2.10.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Halliburton Company [HAL] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for HAL. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Halliburton Company go to 33.10%.

Halliburton Company [HAL]: Insider Ownership positions