Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. [KDP] Stock trading around $31.76 per share: What’s Next?

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. [NASDAQ: KDP] price plunged by -1.37 percent to reach at -$0.44. The company report on June 29, 2023 at 4:15 PM that Keurig Dr Pepper to Report Second Quarter 2023 Results and Host Conference Call.

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ: KDP) will release its financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2023 before the market opens on Thursday, July 27, 2023. The Company will also host a conference call on Thursday, July 27, 2023 at 8:00 AM (ET) to discuss the results with members of the investment community.

Investors and analysts may access the call by dialing (833) 629-0615 within the United States or Canada and (412) 317-1824 internationally and referencing the Keurig Dr Pepper call. A replay of the call will be available, beginning July 27, 2023 at approximately 11:00 AM (ET) until August 10, 2023, by dialing (877) 344-7529 or (412) 317-0088 and referencing the conference ID: 1714419.

A sum of 9743592 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 9.11M shares. Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. shares reached a high of $32.09 and dropped to a low of $31.72 until finishing in the latest session at $31.76.

The one-year KDP stock forecast points to a potential upside of 17.14. The average equity rating for KDP stock is currently 2.40, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. [KDP]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for KDP shares is $38.33 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on KDP stock is a recommendation set at 2.40. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Morgan Stanley have made an estimate for Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on July 06, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. is set at 0.47, with the Price to Sales ratio for KDP stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.15. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.78, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.14. Price to Free Cash Flow for KDP in the course of the last twelve months was 58.25 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.20.

KDP Stock Performance Analysis:

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. [KDP] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 3.25. With this latest performance, KDP shares gained by 2.19% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -11.38% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -11.66% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for KDP stock in for the last two-week period is set at 51.31, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 54.37, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 48.52 for Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. [KDP]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 31.93, while it was recorded at 31.69 for the last single week of trading, and 35.16 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. [KDP] shares currently have an operating margin of +20.03 and a Gross Margin at +48.74. Keurig Dr Pepper Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +10.22.

Return on Total Capital for KDP is now 7.29, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 3.81. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 5.73, with Return on Assets sitting at 2.80. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. [KDP] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 54.60. Additionally, KDP Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 35.32, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 26.47. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 49.72, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 32.16.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. [KDP] managed to generate an average of $51,286 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 9.56 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.27.Keurig Dr Pepper Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.20 and a Current Ratio set at 0.40.

KDP Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for KDP. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. go to 6.27%.

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. [KDP] Insider Position Details